Inside Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo's Marriage

Jelly Roll has become one of country music's hottest stars, topping the charts with such hits as "Need a Favor" and "Save Me." His inspiring origin story has become legendary: a convicted felon with a tattooed face who'd battled addiction, and spent most of his life behind bars before turning his life around and focused his efforts on music. After years spent slogging away in tiny clubs, he finally broke through into the mainstream. That was evident when he announced plans to hit the road in 2024 for the Beautifully Broken arena tour, his biggest concert tour to date

At the center of Jelly Roll's story is Bunnie Xo, a former sex worker (and now superstar podcaster) who's been his wife since 2016. During Jelly Roll's rise from obscurity to stardom, he and Bunnie Xo have always been there for each other, in good times, bad times, and everything in between. Their journey together has been well documented, and it's far from typical. "I'm obviously in it, so I'm a little biased, but I think it's one of the wildest stories that's ever happened in the music business," Jelly Roll said of his unconventional marriage while appearing on "The Howard Stern Show."

So how did an ex-con and former escort become the new king and queen of country music? As Jelly Roll indicated, it is indeed a wild ride, so buckle up for a look inside Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage.

