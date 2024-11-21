Ashlee Simpson And Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Has Everyone Talking With His Height Transformation
Singer and actor Ashlee Simpson, sister of Jessica Simpson, has been in the public eye since the early 2000s. The Texas native began her career as a backup dancer for her sister and later became a star in her own right. The year 2004 brought "The Ashlee Simpson Show," which was a hit on MTV, and Ashlee's first album, "Autobiography."
Thanks to both the show and her music, Ashlee cemented herself as an artist apart from her famous sister. However, while longtime fans remember her early career as a pop star, current fans know her better as an actor and a mom. Simpson had three kids, and it's a pic of her oldest that had social media users buzzing.
Ashlee shared a photo of her and her son Bronx Wentz, taken on his 16th birthday, showing the teen standing a full head above his mother. "Being your mom has been the greatest joy of my life," she said on her Instagram. "You are my rock my soul. My ride or die. You have been the greatest blessing in life that I could have ever dreamed of. I would not be me without you. Thank you for choosing me to be a mom, and YOUR mom."
Ashlee Simpson has three kids, with Bronx being the oldest
Bronx Mowgli Wentz was born on November 20, 2008. He was Ashlee Simpson's only child with former husband and Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. Though the couple divorced in 2011, Wentz remained in Bronx's life, co-parenting with Ashlee. "Telling somebody what the key to [coparenting] is would be insane," Wentz told Us Weekly in 2019. "I think it's important to listen and to give people balance."
Ashlee's second husband Evan Ross, son of legendary recording artist Diana Ross, bragged about Bronx to US Weekly. "Bronx, my stepson, is brilliant. I think he's, like, about to be the next George Lucas [with] his imagination." Ashlee and Ross also have a son, Ziggy, and a daughter, Jagger.
"You are so calm, consistent, brilliant, loving, kind-hearted, thoughtful, funny, mysterious, and incredibly awesome," Ashlee said of Bronx in her Instagram post, showing the teen with his arm around his mom as she rests her head on his shoulder. "I thank God every day that I get to be your mom. You are a true gift to this universe and I'm so lucky you are my very grown, and cool baby ... happy 16th birthday. I love you. ... Thank you for making me the luckiest."