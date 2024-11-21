Ashlee Simpson And Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Has Everyone Talking With His Height Transformation

Singer and actor Ashlee Simpson, sister of Jessica Simpson, has been in the public eye since the early 2000s. The Texas native began her career as a backup dancer for her sister and later became a star in her own right. The year 2004 brought "The Ashlee Simpson Show," which was a hit on MTV, and Ashlee's first album, "Autobiography."

Thanks to both the show and her music, Ashlee cemented herself as an artist apart from her famous sister. However, while longtime fans remember her early career as a pop star, current fans know her better as an actor and a mom. Simpson had three kids, and it's a pic of her oldest that had social media users buzzing.

Ashlee shared a photo of her and her son Bronx Wentz, taken on his 16th birthday, showing the teen standing a full head above his mother. "Being your mom has been the greatest joy of my life," she said on her Instagram. "You are my rock my soul. My ride or die. You have been the greatest blessing in life that I could have ever dreamed of. I would not be me without you. Thank you for choosing me to be a mom, and YOUR mom."

