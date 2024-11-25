What We Know About Keira Knightley And James Righton's Two Kids

Keira Knightley gave birth to her first daughter, Edie, on May 25, 2015. After welcoming Edie, Knightley reflected on how her life had changed since becoming a mom. "The love thing is astonishing. It's a very primal, primal love. That's quite extraordinary," she told Elle in August of the same year. She also mentioned how her opinion of her own body had changed for the better since welcoming her daughter: "You go through pregnancy and labor and then feeding the kid and you go, 'Wow, my body is totally amazing, and I'm never going to not like it again, because it did this, and this is f– — extraordinary.'"

Like her mother, Edie has been diagnosed with dyslexia. Knightley and her husband James Righton spoke about raising a child with dyslexia on Ruthie's Table 4 iHeart podcast in August 2024. "Her memory is absolutely amazing," said Knightley (via E! News). Righton added, "She'll memorize the book, basically — it's amazing."

What's more, Knightley doesn't let her daughters watch certain Disney princess movies, but Edie has been vocal about her mother's filmography. Knightley shared that when she tried to watch "Pirates of the Caribbean" with her daughters, Edie didn't approve of her mother's performance in the film. "She watched 10 minutes. She was far too terrified," Knightley said of the experience during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2023. "She said, 'I don't — I don't want to see you doing that.'" The actor's eldest daughter also had a biting reaction to seeing a younger version of her mom in the movie: "You know what she also said? 'No, I don't like you in that. You're too pretty.' But she said, 'Don't worry, you're not anymore.'"

