Here's Why You Never Hear From Keira Knightley Anymore

Keira Knightley really was one of the biggest stars of the 2000s. From "Bend It Like Beckham" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," to "Love Actually" and "Pride & Prejudice," it was hard to go to the movies without seeing Knightley's face either on a poster or on screen. The intensity of it all wore on Knightley, prompting her to take a two-year break from acting in the middle of the decade. Knightley had worked so much prior to her break that her projects continued premiering and her absence from film sets wasn't particularly noticeable to the public. When Knightley returned to work, her star power picked up right where it left off.

It wasn't until 2018, after Knightley's fame had dissipated a bit, that the actor revealed just how difficult the mid-aughts were for her. After her return to work, life didn't improve for Knightley. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Knightley revealed that at the end of the decade, she struggled greatly with her mental health, which was largely brought on by the pressure she felt to perform well. "I did have a mental breakdown at 22, so I did take a year off there and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of all of that stuff," she said, adding that when she returned, "I felt better — I felt really good — and suddenly didn't care [about the views of others]."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.