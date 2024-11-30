Celebs Who Can't Stand CNN's Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper's reputation as a veteran journalist, seasoned news anchor, and silver fox have established him as a CNN mainstay. However, throughout a career filled with highlights and success, the outspoken and acerbic reporter has also rubbed a few people the wrong way and wound up with his fair share of detractors and critics.

While many of said critics are politicians whom Cooper has reported on and verbally eviscerated, he's also butted heads with numerous celebs, leading to feuds that have both been Cooper's fault, and that Cooper did nothing to court. When you've got your own show for years on a 24-hour news channel, you're bound to make a few enemies (and make some off-handed comments that don't land the way you expect) — and Cooper has certainly had his share of controversial moments. From getting blamed for other CNN anchors' low ratings to getting insulted by a former president for being gay or having a falling out with one of his famous besties, the feuds Cooper has dealt with have been varied and strangely unexpected.

