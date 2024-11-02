The Most Brutal Moments In Donald Trump And CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper's Feud

In the last decade, people have seen Donald Trump criticizing his political opponents and several journalists for allegedly treating him unfairly and misrepresenting his perspective. However, his long-running feud with CNN journalist Anderson Cooper goes well beyond personal enmity and exemplifies the broader confrontation between the media and politicians in America. Both personalities have seemingly confirmed that they don't like each other. Trump doesn't like the senior political commentator for his supposedly biased analysis, while Cooper feels the same about the former president and doesn't shy away from criticizing him for his controversial remarks. At times, however, the tension becomes very intense.

Advertisement

The feud between Cooper and Trump began when the businessman launched his election campaign in 2016. As Trump started gathering steam, the CNN correspondent began fact-checking his comments on live television and condemning him for his disputable remarks. Correspondingly, Trump accused CNN and the broadcaster of spreading "fake news" about him. Since then, both continue to publicly denounce each other. But there were moments when things got out of hand and people realized the brutality of this long-standing quarrel. So, let's rewind the clock and look at some of the most ruthless moments in the clash between Cooper and Trump.