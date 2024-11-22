What Charissa Thompson Really Looks Like Without Makeup

Charissa Thompson's transformation over the years has been nothing short of stunning. A year into her television career, the Fox Sports host boldly dyed her hair brown to push back against the network's blonde stereotype, even though it was termed a "Suicidal Path to Frumpyville" by Deadspin. Then, in 2014, she switched things up again, to a shorter style, cutting her hair in solidarity with her niece, who was battling cancer at the time. It takes guts to insist on authenticity and to so brazenly push back against beauty standards — especially while working in an industry where women's looks are constantly scrutinized.

So, it's no surprise that Thompson frequently ditches the product to bare her natural face. She openly admitted to struggling when she has to do her own makeup, quipping, "Let's just say it ain't cute!" in an Instagram video. As a result, we've seen her natural face many times over the years, and suffice it to say that Thompson is one seriously gorgeous woman.