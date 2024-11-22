What Charissa Thompson Really Looks Like Without Makeup
Charissa Thompson's transformation over the years has been nothing short of stunning. A year into her television career, the Fox Sports host boldly dyed her hair brown to push back against the network's blonde stereotype, even though it was termed a "Suicidal Path to Frumpyville" by Deadspin. Then, in 2014, she switched things up again, to a shorter style, cutting her hair in solidarity with her niece, who was battling cancer at the time. It takes guts to insist on authenticity and to so brazenly push back against beauty standards — especially while working in an industry where women's looks are constantly scrutinized.
So, it's no surprise that Thompson frequently ditches the product to bare her natural face. She openly admitted to struggling when she has to do her own makeup, quipping, "Let's just say it ain't cute!" in an Instagram video. As a result, we've seen her natural face many times over the years, and suffice it to say that Thompson is one seriously gorgeous woman.
Her beach day look was totally makeup-free
In 2014, Charissa Thompson shared a beach day picture on Instagram, captioning it simply: "Makeup Free. You're welcome." To be fair, it's completely normal to ditch the cosmetics while at the beach, but even so she looked absolutely amazing. Despite the baseball cap that was blocking part of her face, the rest of her skin appeared insanely smooth, healthy, blemish-free, and moisturized.
The messy up-do also added to the authenticity of Thompson's look. Commenters even noted her striking resemblance to model Bryana Holly Bezlaj, who is married to Nicholas Hoult. Considering how good she looked as well as her strapless outfit, we're pretty certain the reporter had sunscreen on. It's tough to get skin that looks this good without choosing the right sunscreen for your face.
Charissa Thompson has truly amazing skin
It's almost criminal how good Charissa Thompson looks in this photo, which the Fox Sports host posted on Instagram in March 2019. Beyond the cinematic shade that the sun casts on her face, her skin looks incredible. Although it's unclear whether she's completely bare-faced here, it's evident that Thompson is wearing minimal product, allowing her insanely clear skin to really pop. Her brows don't appear filled in, and her lips seem free of any artificial coloring, yet she's somehow even prettier here than in many of her fully done up looks. The reporter might not be a makeup guru, by her own admission, but we definitely need her skincare routine.
She didn't need any makeup when hanging out with a girlfriend
Many people view makeup as the go-to tool to sculpt their faces or enhance their features, but Charissa Thompson's are striking even without a lick of product. From her gorgeously pronounced cheekbones to her beautiful blue eyes and full lower lip, going makeup-free definitely suits the Fox Sports host. It's especially impressive that she looks this good even without a high-resolution photo. Thompson captioned the above image, "At the beach with my beauty... And yes, no makeup.. Save the comments." But fans were quick to reassure her there was nothing negative to say. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, "Save the comments? Like 'You're drop-dead gorgeous [without] makeup!'"
Thompson barely had any product on while visiting Ruby Ranch
It's official: Charissa Thompson is on the list of celebs who look even more stunning without makeup. In October 2024, the sports commentator shared a series of photos on Instagram from a trip to Ruby Ranch, which she described as her "favorite place on earth." Considering that a ranch isn't exactly the best setting for intense makeup routines, it's not terribly shocking that her photos featured little to no visible makeup. One of the most stunning shots was of the Fox Sports host and her boyfriend, Steven Cundari. Her skin appeared supple and glowing — clearly thanks to a tailored skincare routine. With such a gorgeous close-up shot, there's no doubt she doesn't need any makeup to stun.
She was also sans makeup while doing some DIY
In May 2023, Charissa Thompson shared a bare-faced video of herself at a ranch, working on an installation project. "Ignore this appearance," she joked in the Instagram clip. "Are those overalls? Yes, they are. Thank you for noticing. [...] This is what an install looks like." While she didn't specify the project, the sports journalist was surrounded by tools and dressed in work gear, clearly ready to get her hands dirty. But despite her casual outfit and makeup-free look, Thompson's radiant skin stood out as she discussed her plans. The Fox Sports host's confidence, despite being makeup-free, proves that she meant every word of her bold declaration during an interview with Seattle Met in 2015: "I've started to own who I am. [...] And I want to be authentic."