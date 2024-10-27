American sports fans are certainly familiar with Charissa Thompson, a sports reporter who's best known for covering the NFL for a variety of outlets. These have ranged from Fox Sports to ESPN to Prime Video. As the host of "Fox NFL Kickoff," a weekly Sunday pregame show, she moderates all manner of football-based discussions with a panel of expert NFL analysts.

While sportscasting may be what Thompson is best known for, it's by no means her only area of pursuit. She's also a podcaster (she and fellow sports reporter Erin Andrews have teamed up for their popular podcast, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa"), an on-air correspondent for entertainment news show "Extra," and has even dipped her toe into the world of interior design — don't be surprised if she winds up having her own home-decor show airing on HGTV at some point.

But how did a young girl with big dreams wind up making them all come true? Her journey has been a fascinating one, and will be revealed by reading further to experience the stunning transformation of Charissa Thompson.