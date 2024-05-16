Vivek Ramaswamy's Support Of Donald Trump, Explained

Like the former president he so admires, Vivek Ramaswamy seemingly came out of nowhere and quickly became a serious candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination. The businessman raised his public profile through frequent appearances on conservative talk shows and at various local events (one such appearance didn't turn out so well though; after Ramaswamy performed Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair, the rapper sent him a cease-and-desist notice, similar to the times musicians told Donald Trump to stop playing their music at his promotional events). As the race heated up, Ramaswamy joined fellow candidates — among them Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie — to offer his views on the issues foremost in voters' minds.

The wannabe politician, who's 38 at the time of writing, presented himself as a young and fiery counterpart to his older and more experienced opponents, and this seemed to work quite well at first. Eventually, though, Ramaswamy's aggressive approach became a turn-off even to the debate audiences, with Christie calling him "the most obnoxious blowhard in America" (via ABC News). Meanwhile, the businessman's criticism of Haley as "fascist" and "corrupt" came off as bullying. Plus, the strategy ultimately failed; after trailing in the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy dropped out of the race. One factor did work in his favor: Unlike DeSantis, he didn't burn bridges. Following Trump's victory in Iowa, Ramaswamy formally endorsed him and joined his next rally.

Even during the outspoken commentator's own campaign, he refused to criticize the former commander-in-chief; in fact, Ramaswamy gushed that Trump was "the greatest president of the 21st century" (via CNN).