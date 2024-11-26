JFK's Grandson Made His Feelings On RFK Jr.'s Support Of Trump Painfully Clear

John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, has long been a vocal critic of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential run. Just a few months after RFK Jr. announced his bid, in 2023, the controversial politician's cousin posted an Instagram video to slam his campaign and share his unequivocal support for President Joe Biden. Schlossberg called out RFK Jr. specifically for centering his campaign around wild conspiracy theories instead of focusing on how he could better people's lives. While firmly stating that he was only running for office to be in the limelight, Schlossberg quipped, "I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment." JFK's only grandson was equally unimpressed when RFK Jr. gave up his presidential bid and endorsed Donald Trump instead.

Schlossberg took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "Never been less surprised in my life. Been saying it for over a year — [RFK Jr.] is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it." The outspoken commentator concluded the post by confessing that voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections was an absolute no-brainer following his cousin's endorsement. Meanwhile, when Schlossberg spoke to NBC News at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the idea of RFK Jr. joining the two-time president's 2025 White House administration came up. Schlossberg acknowledged that he "wouldn't be surprised if he was working for President Trump at some point, or in the past." He further elaborated the reasoning behind this statement by noting simply, "I think it's clear that their interests align."

