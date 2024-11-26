JFK's Grandson Made His Feelings On RFK Jr.'s Support Of Trump Painfully Clear
John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, has long been a vocal critic of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential run. Just a few months after RFK Jr. announced his bid, in 2023, the controversial politician's cousin posted an Instagram video to slam his campaign and share his unequivocal support for President Joe Biden. Schlossberg called out RFK Jr. specifically for centering his campaign around wild conspiracy theories instead of focusing on how he could better people's lives. While firmly stating that he was only running for office to be in the limelight, Schlossberg quipped, "I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment." JFK's only grandson was equally unimpressed when RFK Jr. gave up his presidential bid and endorsed Donald Trump instead.
Schlossberg took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "Never been less surprised in my life. Been saying it for over a year — [RFK Jr.] is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it." The outspoken commentator concluded the post by confessing that voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections was an absolute no-brainer following his cousin's endorsement. Meanwhile, when Schlossberg spoke to NBC News at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the idea of RFK Jr. joining the two-time president's 2025 White House administration came up. Schlossberg acknowledged that he "wouldn't be surprised if he was working for President Trump at some point, or in the past." He further elaborated the reasoning behind this statement by noting simply, "I think it's clear that their interests align."
Jack Schlossberg has made it clear that he doesn't support Donald Trump
During Jack Schlossberg's 2024 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he reiterated that he wasn't onboard with Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, proclaiming, "Donald Trump represents a future and a vision of America that I don't subscribe to." As a result, it's unsurprising that he encouraged more young people to vote for Kamala Harris through humorous and educational social media posts where the political correspondent acted as different voters from all over the country. In one Instagram video, Schlossberg played a man called Jimmy from Boston to dispel the notion that Trump's administration would benefit the U.S. economy. While maintaining a stereotypically strong Boston accent, he presented graphs showcasing how Harris and Joe Biden's economic policies had positively impacted Americans compared to Trump's 2016 administration.
Additionally, Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, the two most prominent members of the president-elect's newly-founded Department of Government Efficiency, weren't immune to Schlossberg's criticisms either. In October 2024, John F. Kennedy's only grandson shared another Instagram post, this time slamming the duo for being against the Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) policies at corporations.
"These guys are NOT FREE MARKET ADVOCATES they are WANNA-BE OLIGARCHS in SHEEPS CLOTHING," he wrote. At the end of the day, though, Schlossberg isn't the only Kennedy family member who was displeased with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s associations with the former "Apprentice" host. RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, already made her feelings about a potential campaign with Trump crystal clear.