Cheryl Hines Made Her Feelings On A Potential Donald Trump And RFK Jr. Campaign Crystal Clear

Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines, has typically chosen to support him from afar, a few issues will prompt the actor to offer her two cents — namely, Donald Trump. The couple spoke to Variety at the January 2024 premiere of the twelfth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," where Hines stars as Larry David's ex-wife. When the topic of RFK working with Trump, Hines made it clear she might be a different man's ex-wife if that happened.

"I don't think my marriage would survive it," Kennedy told Variety's Marc Malkin when asked if he would consider joining the Republican ticket as Trump's vice president. "I think he's right," Hines quickly quipped, smiling at the camera. Malkin riffed with the couple for a few more seconds before turning to the camera and mouthing the word "what" after the awkward exchange was over.

Hines' strong statement starkly contrasts her otherwise ambivalent approach to her husband's political persona as he vies for his place as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential race.