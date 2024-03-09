Cheryl Hines Made Her Feelings On A Potential Donald Trump And RFK Jr. Campaign Crystal Clear
Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines, has typically chosen to support him from afar, a few issues will prompt the actor to offer her two cents — namely, Donald Trump. The couple spoke to Variety at the January 2024 premiere of the twelfth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," where Hines stars as Larry David's ex-wife. When the topic of RFK working with Trump, Hines made it clear she might be a different man's ex-wife if that happened.
"I don't think my marriage would survive it," Kennedy told Variety's Marc Malkin when asked if he would consider joining the Republican ticket as Trump's vice president. "I think he's right," Hines quickly quipped, smiling at the camera. Malkin riffed with the couple for a few more seconds before turning to the camera and mouthing the word "what" after the awkward exchange was over.
Hines' strong statement starkly contrasts her otherwise ambivalent approach to her husband's political persona as he vies for his place as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential race.
How Cheryl Hines' safety (and happiness) has informed RFK Jr.'s political plans
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines have, for the most part, maintained separate public identities throughout RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign — so separate that Kennedy had even considered announcing that the couple was breaking up. The drastic offer was meant to protect Hines from public backlash following Kennedy's comments likening the COVID-19 vaccine to the Holocaust at a 2022 anti-vaxxer rally in Washington, D.C. Kennedy told the New York Times he felt a public split would deflect anger towards him from Hines. However, the couple never followed through with this idea.
But it's not just Hines' safety that informs RFK Jr.'s political plans. In February 2024, Hines and Kennedy visited "TMZ Live," where the topic quickly shifted to the couple's conversation with Variety at the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" premiere.
The TMZ hosts asked Kennedy to elaborate on his comments that becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate would be "devastating" to his marriage. Hines chose to elaborate instead. "I think Bobby knows me very well," she replied as Kennedy silently sat beside her.
Cheryl Hines was warned against pursuing a relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actor Cheryl Hines and politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s social circles collided when the pair met at a Canadian ski resort and started dating in 2012. Yet, despite this initial chemistry, some of Hines' celebrity friends warned her not to date RFK Jr. Surprisingly, one such celebrity was Larry David, Hines' "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star and the man who introduced Hines to Kennedy in the first place.
In an August 2022 episode of Alec Baldwin's "Here's the Thing" podcast, Hines revealed that her on-screen husband strongly disapproved of her entering a serious relationship with Kennedy. Hines paraphrased David's initial reaction, which was something to the effect of, "That's a terrible idea. No, no, no, don't get involved. That's a terrible idea." Still, David's words must not have been too strong a warning, as the couple tied the knot in 2014 and have been together ever since.
However, the difference between Hines and Kennedy's worlds is not lost on either party. While at the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" premiere in January 2024, Hines told the Associated Press that she didn't think the political world was anything like Hollywood. "They're savages," Hines said. "We're, like, funny and fun. You know, politics is ... there's a lot going on in politics." Hines asked Kennedy if he had any comment, to which he replied, "You make it fun."