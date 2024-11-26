The Truth About Kate Middleton's Royal Wardrobe

There's a meticulous choreography to being Kate Middleton: An elegant wave here, a diplomatic nod there, and a classy wardrobe that wordlessly telegraphs her timeless style. Every time she steps out, royal watchers are eager to dissect the Princess of Wales' outfit and uncover the (typically high-end) labels behind her coveted look. But while Kate has worn tons of different stuff over the years, her sartorial choices must operate within the strict, calculated parameters of royal protocol. Under the royal family's 2003 policy on gifts, for instance, members are prohibited from accepting anything that could, or might appear to, create a sense of obligation to the donor (a principle muddied when disgraced royal Prince Andrew accepted a £20,000 diamond necklace from a Libyan lobbyist with links to Colonel Gadaffi, on behalf of his daughter, Princess Beatrice, back in 2009).

The Princess of Wales' wardrobe, then, is largely funded by her husband, Prince William's, income from the Duchy of Cornwall — a private estate he inherited when Charles became king. The Daily Mail reported her 2023 clothing budget was £162,040.28 (over $200,000), which drew public scrutiny after a 2024 Channel 4 "Dispatches" documentary broadcasted the Duchy's staggering tax exemptions and links to public revenue. As one Mail reader quipped, "She has to look nice when visiting those food banks." While Kate can't accept gifts, her longtime stylist Natasha Archer often arranges for designer pieces to be borrowed for special occasions. They're then sent back after the princess has worn them.

