What To Know About Kate Middleton's Stylist And Confidant Natasha Archer

Natasha Archer — whose nickname is "Tash" — has been married to Chris Jackson since 2017. Jackson is a royal photographer, so he takes photos of the British royal family at various events, engagements, and trips. The duo first crossed paths while both working for the royals, and the rest is history. They welcomed their first son, Theo, in December 2018. While she was on maternity leave, it was announced that Archer had been added to the Royal Victorian Order. The ceremony where she officially received the honor took place in May 2019, and William, Prince of Wales was the one who gave it to her.

Jackson shared posts on Instagram celebrating Archer's achievement. Her medal and ribbon were on full display in one picture, which Jackson captioned, "Could not be more proud of this one! — forcing her to wear it through lunch!" In another, she held a smiling Theo while still wearing the honor.

Archer and Jackson's second son, Otto, was born in December 2021. Jackson shared a sweet family portrait on Instagram in April 2024 showing himself, Archer, and their kids in their beach best for an Easter trip. He also shared a snapshot of himself and Archer raising glasses with the caption, "Date night! Cheers!" later that same month.