What To Know About Kate Middleton's Stylist And Confidant Natasha Archer
Catherine, Princess of Wales is always impeccably dressed. The world would expect nothing less, due to her status as the future queen consort. However, who is the person behind Kate Middleton's fashionable looks? Kate's stylist, Natasha Archer, has been working with the royal family since 2007 and has become a good friend to Kate. According to LinkedIn, Archer's first royal position was working in the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. In 2010, she began work for Kate and William, Prince of Wales as a personal assistant.
Archer's gig eventually shifted to include stylist duties in 2014, reportedly because she gave Kate tips on what shoes to wear (advising her against nude colors) and also because she was skilled at packing Kate's bags for royal tours. She orders clothes for Kate and supposedly wears clothes from a lot of the same designers Kate wears, including Jenny Packham and Diane von Furstenberg. After Kate and William's son, Prince George, was born, Archer was the first non-family member there, and she reportedly helped style Kate for the post-birth photoshoot. Archer likely did that for Kate's other two pregnancies as well, since she was seen before the fashion faux pas of Prince Louis' debut (which featured a "Rosemary's Baby"-esque collared red dress).
Archer's husband runs in royal circles too
Natasha Archer — whose nickname is "Tash" — has been married to Chris Jackson since 2017. Jackson is a royal photographer, so he takes photos of the British royal family at various events, engagements, and trips. The duo first crossed paths while both working for the royals, and the rest is history. They welcomed their first son, Theo, in December 2018. While she was on maternity leave, it was announced that Archer had been added to the Royal Victorian Order. The ceremony where she officially received the honor took place in May 2019, and William, Prince of Wales was the one who gave it to her.
Jackson shared posts on Instagram celebrating Archer's achievement. Her medal and ribbon were on full display in one picture, which Jackson captioned, "Could not be more proud of this one! — forcing her to wear it through lunch!" In another, she held a smiling Theo while still wearing the honor.
Archer and Jackson's second son, Otto, was born in December 2021. Jackson shared a sweet family portrait on Instagram in April 2024 showing himself, Archer, and their kids in their beach best for an Easter trip. He also shared a snapshot of himself and Archer raising glasses with the caption, "Date night! Cheers!" later that same month.
Archer was given a promotion for her hard work
Not only is Natasha Archer a member of Catherine, Princess of Wales' inner circle, she's also a devoted employee. That paid off, because Archer got a new job at Kensington Palace. Her LinkedIn page was updated to say she was the "Senior Private Executive Assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales." Her responsibilities were listed as, "Clothing, Diary, Projects." Archer's LinkedIn profile says the new position started August 2022, and the news was shared by Emily Prescott from the Daily Mail in June 2024.
Prescott also mentioned reports stating that, after Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery in January 2024, Archer picked her up from the hospital. Page Six shared a photo of Archer driving away from the London Clinic after packing her car with Kate's get-well gifts following the princess being discharged.
Insiders for the Daily Mail also said Archer continues helping Kate during her cancer recovery. On the new job title, an insider told the outlet, "Natasha deserves this boost — she's unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate. The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate's side for years to come. It seems to be Kate's way of thanking her for her loyalty." Another promotion could come along one day. Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun's Fabulous that Archer, along with Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, could become "companions" when Kate is queen consort.