The Most Difficult Part Of Parenting Sasha And Malia, According To Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have always been refreshingly open about the highs and lows of raising their two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, in the public eye. During a November 2024 appearance on the "Pivot" podcast, Barack explained how Malia and Sasha's head-turning transformations into full-grown adults had ushered in a new era in their lives as parents. "The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," the bestselling author admitted. "They're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it."

For instance, Malia didn't want to cash in on her famous last name when she released "The Heart," her directorial debut short film, so she ended up listing herself as "Malia Ann" in the credits. While her father reminded Malia that people would know a former first daughter had directed the movie regardless of whether she included her surname, Malia stuck to her guns because she didn't want people to have preconceived notions going into it. Malia and Sasha couldn't really stand fame, so they were infuriated by being constantly hounded by the paparazzi in Washington.

In fact, the former first daughters have strived to be just like average young adults basically since the first moment they stepped out the gates of the White House. In 2018, the Boston Herald reported that Sasha had spent her summer vacation serving up seafood at a local restaurant in Martha's Vineyard. The younger Obama sister worked several 4-hour shifts where she manned the register and lent a helping hand to the pre-lunch prep.

