What Sasha And Malia Obama Can't Stand About Fame

When your parent becomes the president of the United States, you'll be launched into the spotlight whether you like it or not. This was certainly the case for Malia and Sasha Obama. When Barack Obama was sworn in as president in 2009, his daughters were 10 and 7, respectively. Malia and Sasha Obama spent their formative years living in the White House, and as such, they grew up in the spotlight. Yet, it's how the spotlight is affecting them as adults that bothers them more.

In October 2024, Barack appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" and opened up about his daughters' transitions into adulthood. "There's been some paparazzi stuff going on, and it drives them nuts," he explained. According to the former president, fame isn't something Malia and Sasha are interested in, saying, "their attitude is, 'We're not looking for all that.'" In fact, it seems that the Obama sisters don't want anything that comes along with fame — even the perks. Malia is pursuing a career in the film industry as a writer and director. She made her directorial debut with the 2023 short film, "The Heart." In the credits for the film, she went by Malia Ann — swapping her last name for her middle name. Barack had warned Malia that everyone would still know who she was, but he shared that she wanted audiences to "not in any way have that association." He added that she and Sasha "go out of their way to not try to leverage that."

