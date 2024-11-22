Signs That Travis Kelce Wants To Have Kids With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is once again teasing fans about his future with Taylor Swift, and we're here for it. Kelce, who has been dating Swift since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season (if we're going off of his calendar), has been dropping hints on "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" that babies are on his mind.

In a clip that Prime Video shared on TikTok from the Season 1, Episode 8 of the show — which is modeled after the classic "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" — celebrity guest Ryan Fitzpatrick made a comment about fatherhood that sparked intrigue from the football legend and host of the game. Looking for assistance on the board from his teammate, Fitzpatrick said "You're wiser, you're a father now." Kelce chimed in, asking, "Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?" Moreover, he added, "Man, that's all I had to do to become brilliant?" to which Fitzpatrick replied, "Just have a baby!"

There were definitely Swifties in the audience that night, because the crowd went wild over Fitzpatrick's comment for Kelce to have a baby. "Not beating the baby fever," one TikTok user commented on the clip. But how serious are his plans for a family with Swift?

