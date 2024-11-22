Signs That Travis Kelce Wants To Have Kids With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce is once again teasing fans about his future with Taylor Swift, and we're here for it. Kelce, who has been dating Swift since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season (if we're going off of his calendar), has been dropping hints on "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" that babies are on his mind.
In a clip that Prime Video shared on TikTok from the Season 1, Episode 8 of the show — which is modeled after the classic "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" — celebrity guest Ryan Fitzpatrick made a comment about fatherhood that sparked intrigue from the football legend and host of the game. Looking for assistance on the board from his teammate, Fitzpatrick said "You're wiser, you're a father now." Kelce chimed in, asking, "Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?" Moreover, he added, "Man, that's all I had to do to become brilliant?" to which Fitzpatrick replied, "Just have a baby!"
There were definitely Swifties in the audience that night, because the crowd went wild over Fitzpatrick's comment for Kelce to have a baby. "Not beating the baby fever," one TikTok user commented on the clip. But how serious are his plans for a family with Swift?
It's not the first time Travis Kelce's implied he and Taylor Swift are thinking about starting a family
Travis Kelce must feel very comfortable in his hosting job on "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" because he is spilling all his secrets. In Season 1, Episode 2 of the series, Kelce slyly confirmed his family plans with Taylor Swift. When "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent asked her teammate Jessica for parenting advice — Kent was pregnant at the time of filming — Kelce quipped: "Hold on. Let me get out my pen and paper." That's a clear sign dad mode is flickering to its "on" position. We need the proposal first, Travis!
As Swift's lucrative Eras Tour comes to a close, fans are wondering if she's thinking about settling down with her Kansas City Chiefs beau. An anonymous source told Us Weekly that the future is closer than we think. "Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future," the insider said. "Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special." According to the source, family planning is something the couple is actively discussing. Marriage is at the forefront of their minds and kids are something they can imagine in their life. "Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family," the source said, adding, "She just hadn't found The One until now."