5 Times John Krasinski Earned Sexiest Man Alive Title

The Sexiest Man Alive title is an annual award that People grants. The title holder is chosen by the staff of the magazine, although celebs can reportedly say no to the honor. Although People features multiple men in their Sexiest Man Alive issue, only one can take home the top prize. In 2024, the lucky man was a man known for his talent in Hollywood and for his marriage to Emily Blunt: John Krasinski.

Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert on the long-running sitcom "The Office," but he didn't fall victim to typecasting. He entered the action-adventure world with projects like "13 Hours" and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," and he and Blunt co-starred in horror films "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II" — both of which Krasinski also wrote, directed, and produced. He produced the prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" as well. Krasinski also reunited with his "The Office" co-star Steve Carell in the children's project "IF," which released in 2024.

While speaking to People for an interview about becoming the Sexiest Man Alive, Krasinski described his reaction to the news: "Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked." Although some naysayers disagree and although he was shocked himself, Krasinski absolutely earned the title.

