5 Times John Krasinski Earned Sexiest Man Alive Title
The Sexiest Man Alive title is an annual award that People grants. The title holder is chosen by the staff of the magazine, although celebs can reportedly say no to the honor. Although People features multiple men in their Sexiest Man Alive issue, only one can take home the top prize. In 2024, the lucky man was a man known for his talent in Hollywood and for his marriage to Emily Blunt: John Krasinski.
Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert on the long-running sitcom "The Office," but he didn't fall victim to typecasting. He entered the action-adventure world with projects like "13 Hours" and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," and he and Blunt co-starred in horror films "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II" — both of which Krasinski also wrote, directed, and produced. He produced the prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" as well. Krasinski also reunited with his "The Office" co-star Steve Carell in the children's project "IF," which released in 2024.
While speaking to People for an interview about becoming the Sexiest Man Alive, Krasinski described his reaction to the news: "Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked." Although some naysayers disagree and although he was shocked himself, Krasinski absolutely earned the title.
Action-hero Krasinski is swoonworthy
Sexiness isn't just about physical appearance, but John Krasinski flexed his good looks playing Jack Ryan in the eponymous show on Prime Video. Something about an on-screen action hero just sets pulses racing! However, Krasinski's sexiness factor was upped when he admitted he could roll with the punches on set (no stunt-related pun intended). In a 2022 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to advertise "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" Season 3, Krasinski and Colbert showed audiences a clip from the season. The scene showed Krasinski's scene partner unbuckling him and pushing him out of a Black Hawk helicopter, into the water below — and it really was Krasinski doing the shot. The actor explained they'd filmed the scene multiple times with his stunt double, so he was just supposed to be in the chopper and then in the water, without doing the fall.
Introducing his scene partner from the Navy SEALs, Krasinski continued, "And that gentleman right there is Kevin Kent. He's a wonderful guy and I've done four seasons with him. ... But as we were flying he said, 'You gonna do this stunt?'" Krasinski told Kent that it was already done earlier with a stuntman, but Kent convinced him to try it even though he (and the cameraman) were unsure. Once Krasinski agreed, "And the camera guy jumps up — he [Kent] unbuckled me, and threw me out of the Black Hawk!"
Perhaps Krasinski will do more wild stunts when he returns as Jack Ryan for a film, which Krasinski revealed was coming in a 2024 "The Late Show" interview when he was named Sexiest Man Alive.
Krasinski is sexy and sweet as a husband
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are definitely one of Hollywood's It couples. Not only have they collaborated on projects, but they're also supportive of each other's work. For example, as seen in the above photo, Krasinski joined Blunt at the London premiere of her film "The Fall Guy."
Krasinski and Blunt have discussed the first time they met in previous interviews, and Krasinski reminisced about that time during his People Sexiest Man Alive interview as well. He said he fell for her instantly. "I don't know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her," he said. "And as soon as I shook her hand, I just knew." He told the outlet about how they work to balance their work schedules in a way that is good for their daughters, Hazel and Violet, and for themselves too. "It's important for us because I think it keeps us completely and totally centered," Krasinski said.
He also said both he and Blunt were nervous before filming "A Quiet Place" together, but it was a great experience. Krasinski also credited his wife for the film doing so well. Later in the interview, Krasinski said they prefer a simple date night dinner and added, "It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and constantly evolving. And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her." Be still our beating hearts!
Krasinski's passion for his work (and his family) is ultra-attractive
Nothing is sexier than someone who is passionate about what they do, and John Krasinski brings his A-game to every project he works on. He was especially passionate about his film "IF," about a girl going through a tough time who discovers a whole world of imaginary friends. Krasinski did quadruple duty for the movie, since he wrote, directed, produced, and acted in it (although the lead role was played by Ryan Reynolds). In an interview with iHollywoodTV, Krasinski said the children he shares with Emily Blunt — Hazel and Violet — inspired him. "I had always wanted to make a movie for my kids," he said, adding that their imaginations partially inspired the concept too.
Speaking to USA Today alongside co-star Steve Carell, Krasinski gave additional insight into what compelled him to make "IF." It was partially due to the behavior he saw in Hazel and Violet while quarantining during COVID-19. "All the imaginary games that my girls were playing became fewer and fewer," Krasinski told the outlet. "I genuinely saw their lights starting to go out, and they started asking big questions like, 'Are we going to be OK?' I said to Emily, 'This is the definition of growing up,' when you start to make that choice of, 'Do I let go of all this childhood stuff to be in your real world?'" Krasinski later said, "That magical world you created is a time capsule you can always go back to."
What's sweeter than a dad creating a heartwarming movie for his children?
Charisma and humor contributes to Krasinski's sexiness
John Krasinski is an actor with range. Not only can he be a brooding action hero, he has a great sense of humor. His portrayal of Jim Halpert on "The Office" was a blueprint for sitcom love interests: equal parts silly and sweet. Many scenes Krasinski and Jenna Fischer (who played Jim's friend-turned-girlfriend-turned-wife Pam Beesly) shot together have become iconic, such as the wedding episode.
Krasinski isn't just funny while playing somebody else, however. He's got humor and charisma as himself too, which shines in interviews. While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2018, Krasinski hilariously outlined an awkward trip through customs, when he was flying to London to visit Emily Blunt while she filmed "Mary Poppins Returns." Krasinski joked that a grumpy customs agent was angry when Krasinski said he was in the U.S. version of "The Office," because it was a spinoff of a U.K. show.
When Krasinski said he was visiting his wife and confirmed she was an actor too, the customs agent was curious. "He said, 'Would I know her?'" Krasinski continued. "And I go, 'I don't know man. Her name's Emily Blunt.'" Krasinski giggled before reciting the conversation, describing the customs agent as being thoroughly shocked to discover Krasinski and Blunt were together — implying that Blunt is out of his league. He also joked that the guy was extra aggressive when stamping his passport. Fans in the comments of the interview fawned over Krasinski, with one saying, "Such a great storyteller."
Krasinski knows that positivity is sexy too
When the world shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19, John Krasinski created an internet talk show called "Some Good News" to share happy stories. At the beginning of the first episode on YouTube, Krasinski said, "For years now, I've been wondering why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week." In addition to telling good news, Krasinski also had super special celebrity guests appear on the program.
The show ran for eight official episodes, plus some additional bonus content. "Some Good News" was sold to ViacomCBS, and Krasinski told his former "The Office" co-star Rainn Wilson on SoulPancake's Instagram Live show "Hey There, Human" why he did so in May 2020. The goal was always to do just eight episodes because Krasinski knew he would be returning to work on "Jack Ryan" and other projects. Krasinski continued, "More than that ... writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much" (via CNN). Although he couldn't keep doing it as is, Krasinski expressed a desire to keep being involved, since he enjoyed creating the show.
Fans of Krasinski's YouTube show were treated with good news when "Some Good News" returned for a holiday episode in December 2020. That was the last upload for the channel, so it's unclear what happened. However, the "Some Good News" Instagram account still shares heartwarming stories as of writing, and Krasinski's contribution to sharing positivity on the internet when people needed it most showed that he's got a big heart — the sexiest feature of all!