The Surprising Behind-The-Scenes Problem Alison Sweeney Had With Her Latest Hallmark Christmas Movie

Per CinemaBlend, Alison Sweeney had actually wanted to film "This Time Each Year" during the winter. "I had aimed for this movie to be made in the winter for like three years," she said. However, her vision of a white Christmas was ultimately pushed back to the summer. Selling the idea that the movie took place during the winter became difficult for Sweeney, who had to wear winter clothes while actually enduring summer heat. "The hardest part is pretending to be cold," she said. "You're in these jackets and, you know, a scarf and a hat, and you could feel the sweat dripping down your the back of your neck."

Sweeney is not the only Hallmark star who's had to battle scorching summer temperatures while filming a Christmas movie. Per Vancouver Magazine, one unknown truth of Hallmark movies is that they are actually filmed during the summer months to assure they are prepared in time for the holiday season. As wintery resources like snow may only be used sparingly when they film in the summer, filmmakers instead use various camera tricks, props, and set dressings to give off a winter vibe. "Usually they just use a soft-focus lens so you don't notice it's just white blankets on the grass," a Vancouver-based producer told the magazine.