The Surprising Behind-The-Scenes Problem Alison Sweeney Had With Her Latest Hallmark Christmas Movie
Since she gave up the soap opera life and subsequently developed a major presence as a Hallmark star, the ever-growing list of Hallmark movies actor Alison Sweeney has starred in is reaching impressive heights. In fact, her most recent movie, "This Time Each Year," marked a major milestone as her 30th movie with the network.
Prior to the film's October 24, 2024 premiere, Sweeney celebrated her achievement and her continued work with the network. "Throughout this journey, Hallmark has been so incredibly supportive of my choices as an actress and as a producer," Sweeney said in a statement, via Deadline. "I'm so grateful for their continued support and I cannot wait for fans to hopefully share in my excitement for these movies." Though she was thrilled about her work on "This Time Each Year," one aspect of the production might have temporarily killed Sweeney's Christmas spirit, at least, for the duration of filming.
Filming took place during the summer
Per CinemaBlend, Alison Sweeney had actually wanted to film "This Time Each Year" during the winter. "I had aimed for this movie to be made in the winter for like three years," she said. However, her vision of a white Christmas was ultimately pushed back to the summer. Selling the idea that the movie took place during the winter became difficult for Sweeney, who had to wear winter clothes while actually enduring summer heat. "The hardest part is pretending to be cold," she said. "You're in these jackets and, you know, a scarf and a hat, and you could feel the sweat dripping down your the back of your neck."
Sweeney is not the only Hallmark star who's had to battle scorching summer temperatures while filming a Christmas movie. Per Vancouver Magazine, one unknown truth of Hallmark movies is that they are actually filmed during the summer months to assure they are prepared in time for the holiday season. As wintery resources like snow may only be used sparingly when they film in the summer, filmmakers instead use various camera tricks, props, and set dressings to give off a winter vibe. "Usually they just use a soft-focus lens so you don't notice it's just white blankets on the grass," a Vancouver-based producer told the magazine.