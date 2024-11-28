The Wild Reason Martha Stewart's Daughter Once Drove A Car At Age 10

Growing up the child of a celebrity can come with some pretty cool perks, such as attending movie premieres, traveling all over the world, and meeting other famous people. But for Martha Stewart's only child, Alexis Stewart, that included getting to drive a car before entering middle school.

Speaking to Al Roker on Today, the businesswoman and former model shared a surprising story about raising her daughter that is certainly unconventional. There was a gas shortage back in the 1970s, which meant people had to wait in long lines to fill up their car. Martha apparently was sick of waiting and told her young daughter to move into the driver's seat and operate the vehicle while she was gone. Then, Martha left — to go shopping.

"I went to the grocery store and left her in the car to drive," Martha told a shocked Roker. "She did fine. She got to the pump." Imagine the bragging rights Alexis had with the kids at school the next day!