The Wild Reason Martha Stewart's Daughter Once Drove A Car At Age 10
Growing up the child of a celebrity can come with some pretty cool perks, such as attending movie premieres, traveling all over the world, and meeting other famous people. But for Martha Stewart's only child, Alexis Stewart, that included getting to drive a car before entering middle school.
Speaking to Al Roker on Today, the businesswoman and former model shared a surprising story about raising her daughter that is certainly unconventional. There was a gas shortage back in the 1970s, which meant people had to wait in long lines to fill up their car. Martha apparently was sick of waiting and told her young daughter to move into the driver's seat and operate the vehicle while she was gone. Then, Martha left — to go shopping.
"I went to the grocery store and left her in the car to drive," Martha told a shocked Roker. "She did fine. She got to the pump." Imagine the bragging rights Alexis had with the kids at school the next day!
Having Martha Stewart for a mom was not easy for Alexis
Alexis Stewart and Martha Stewart had a strained relationship, and Alexis eventually left home to attend boarding school. Martha admitted to People that she was always busy, especially with her catering business. One great thing to come out of that for her daughter, though, was it taught Alexis to know her way around a kitchen. "She's a phenomenal cook and baker," Martha admitted.
In Alexis' book, "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here," she shared some devastating details about her childhood. Alexis described her mother as the opposite of kid-friendly. Some examples included: not getting to celebrate Halloween, never being allowed to make mistakes, and having to wrap her own Christmas presents.
Despite her tumultuous upbringing, Alexis and her mother are still on good terms. In 2024, they partnered up and bought a $12.3 million duplex in the complex that is used for exterior shots on "Only Murders in the Building." Moreover, in that same interview with People, Martha confessed that while their relationship is arduous, she admitted they would do anything for each other if they needed it.