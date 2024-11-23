Meghan Markle Slips In Subtle Brag While Sharing Holiday Plans With Harry
In 2020, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, moved with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to her home state of California, with the couple opting to take a step back from official duties as part of England's royal family. Since then, Markle has made sure to give Harry an authentic American experience, complete with annual Thanksgiving celebrations. But while she claims their Thanksgivings are "pretty low-key," she also let it slip that they still occasionally welcome some pretty extraordinary guests.
Speaking to Marie Claire, Markle revealed that one year, she and Prince Harry hosted none other than Gloria Steinem for Thanksgiving. Steinem is largely credited with leading the United States' second-wave feminist movement. In the early 1970s, she co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus and the Women's Action Alliance, not to mention Ms. Magazine, which still exists in digital form today. Steinem also just so happens to be the stepmother of Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale, having married his late father in 2000.
Still, despite once having a living legend at the dinner table, Markle insists her and Prince Harry's Thanksgiving celebrations are fairly normal. "We're always making sure we have something fun to do," she told Marie Claire. "Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun." The Duchess of Sussex also likes to "make sure there's room at the table for your friends who don't have family."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported Christmas plans
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in Montecito, California will also reportedly serve as the location for their Christmas 2024 celebrations. According to Closer, the royal family once again declined to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to their annual Christmas retreat in Sandringham. However, one individual allegedly familiar with the situation says the Sussexes likely wouldn't make the trip to England even if they were invited, as they're happy to celebrate with their children at their family home on the American west coast.
"This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special," the anonymous insider told Closer. "Meghan's mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they'll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family." The source says Harry and Meghan weren't expecting an invite from the royals in the first place, especially given that they were snubbed in 2023 as well.
The insider added that the couple also turned down an invite to spend the holidays with the Spencers, Harry's mother Princess Diana's family. Prince Harry is on good terms with the Spencer family, but told ITV in mid-2024 that he's apprehensive about bring his wife or their children back to England out of fear for their safety.