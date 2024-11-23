Meghan Markle Slips In Subtle Brag While Sharing Holiday Plans With Harry

In 2020, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, moved with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to her home state of California, with the couple opting to take a step back from official duties as part of England's royal family. Since then, Markle has made sure to give Harry an authentic American experience, complete with annual Thanksgiving celebrations. But while she claims their Thanksgivings are "pretty low-key," she also let it slip that they still occasionally welcome some pretty extraordinary guests.

Advertisement

Speaking to Marie Claire, Markle revealed that one year, she and Prince Harry hosted none other than Gloria Steinem for Thanksgiving. Steinem is largely credited with leading the United States' second-wave feminist movement. In the early 1970s, she co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus and the Women's Action Alliance, not to mention Ms. Magazine, which still exists in digital form today. Steinem also just so happens to be the stepmother of Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale, having married his late father in 2000.

Still, despite once having a living legend at the dinner table, Markle insists her and Prince Harry's Thanksgiving celebrations are fairly normal. "We're always making sure we have something fun to do," she told Marie Claire. "Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun." The Duchess of Sussex also likes to "make sure there's room at the table for your friends who don't have family."

Advertisement