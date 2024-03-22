Prince Harry Has Considered Becoming A U.S. Citizen. Here's How That Would Impact His Royal Status

If Prince Harry were to apply for U.S. citizenship, there wouldn't be many loopholes for him to shorten the process. The Duke of Sussex would need to complete the process from start to finish, including sending in appropriate forms, undergoing a biometrics appointment, and being interviewed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Aside from the numerous steps Harry would need to take to obtain dual citizenship, he would also have to forgo his royal titles if he went through with it. According to the Norris McLaughlin law firm, Harry would "be forced to expressly renounce any title or order of nobility he holds before he acquires U.S. citizenship, according to the Immigration and Nationalization Act."

As noted by the law firm, Harry's decision to leave the UK has already cost him to give up some of his royal patronages, though he has been permitted to keep his Duke of Sussex title. If he were to become a United States citizen, however, his dukedom would be scrapped, thanks to the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

Moreover, he would no longer be known as "Prince" Harry. He'd just be, well, Harry. Or Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor, to be precise.