The Amazing Transformation Of Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is all grown up. The former sassy preschool pageant queen is now an adult striving for a career of her own — not attached to her wild redneck family's reality fame.

Thompson has been in the spotlight since she was a little girl doing beauty pageants in rural Georgia. The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star even told Entertainment Tonight that as she pursues her undergraduate degree, she thinks she'll still remain on camera, especially if her mom, "Mama June" Shannon, maintains her stardom on her show "Mama June: From Not to Hot." "I've been on TV my whole life. I've basically accepted that, whether I want to go be a nurse, or whether I want to go be an accountant, whatever I want to be, I will always be in the spotlight," she said.

In recent years, Thompson has separated herself from her "Honey Boo Boo" persona, letting the world know that the new Alana is ready for a normal life and a fulfilling career. Read about her amazing transformation from pageant girl to perceptive student here.

