How You Can Visit Dorinda Medley's Iconic Massachusetts Home Blue Stone Manor
The "Real Housewives of New York" viewers may remember that former star Dorinda Medley lives a life of luxury in her beautiful Blue Stone Manor, which was once the site of some pivotal moments in some of the show's episodes. If any "Real Housewives" fans ever dreamed of visiting Medley's extravagant home after she stunned them with the news of her departure in 2020, the opportunity is available for them to do so.
Fans hoping to take a look inside Medley's luxurious abode, and who are able to make the pilgrimage to Great Barrington, Massachusetts, are able to do so during events like one she's hosting on December 7, 2024, per Eventbrite. Medley will open her home for two Christmas tea sessions, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Each event promises two hours of tea time infused with holiday magic. "Join us for a delightful afternoon at Blue Stone Manor Christmas Tea in Great Barrington!" the event descriptions read. "Sip on a variety of teas and indulge in scrumptious treats in a cozy holiday atmosphere. Bring your friends and family to enjoy the festive decorations and spread some Christmas cheer. Don't miss out on this wonderful event!" Fans beware, however, as both sessions cost a pretty penny, with an initial admission fee of $350 and, following additional fees, a checkout price of $375.32. Those willing to front the money, however, should be in for a once in a lifetime experience beyond some "Real Housewives" fanatic's wildest dreams.
Dorinda Medley's home is a sight to behold
Those unable to attend the Christmas tea sessions at former "Real Housewives" star Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor shouldn't fret, however, as they are not the only times she's allowed fans to visit her Berkshire home. In August 2023, People exclusively shared that she planned to host a small group of around 30 people at the Manor for a garden tea party, complete with a tour, meet and greet, and a photo opportunity for a similarly-priced $350. She also rented it out to two small groups of guests in 2021 for $100 a night.
Fans lucky enough to visit the Blue Stone Manor are in store for a striking experience. Medley's Instagram page for the Manor reveals that her place of residence, which was built in 1902, is set with lavish features including a cozy-looking lounge area, elegant dining room, and a large swimming pool, among other eye-catching attributes. It also has a beautiful country view which would surely enchant anyone there to behold it. Such a beautiful environment both inside and out are fitting for Dorinda Medley, who was reportedly worth around $20 million, as of 2020.