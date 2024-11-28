How You Can Visit Dorinda Medley's Iconic Massachusetts Home Blue Stone Manor

The "Real Housewives of New York" viewers may remember that former star Dorinda Medley lives a life of luxury in her beautiful Blue Stone Manor, which was once the site of some pivotal moments in some of the show's episodes. If any "Real Housewives" fans ever dreamed of visiting Medley's extravagant home after she stunned them with the news of her departure in 2020, the opportunity is available for them to do so.

Fans hoping to take a look inside Medley's luxurious abode, and who are able to make the pilgrimage to Great Barrington, Massachusetts, are able to do so during events like one she's hosting on December 7, 2024, per Eventbrite. Medley will open her home for two Christmas tea sessions, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Each event promises two hours of tea time infused with holiday magic. "Join us for a delightful afternoon at Blue Stone Manor Christmas Tea in Great Barrington!" the event descriptions read. "Sip on a variety of teas and indulge in scrumptious treats in a cozy holiday atmosphere. Bring your friends and family to enjoy the festive decorations and spread some Christmas cheer. Don't miss out on this wonderful event!" Fans beware, however, as both sessions cost a pretty penny, with an initial admission fee of $350 and, following additional fees, a checkout price of $375.32. Those willing to front the money, however, should be in for a once in a lifetime experience beyond some "Real Housewives" fanatic's wildest dreams.

