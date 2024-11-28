Meet David Coulier's Wife, Melissa Bring

The world was stunned to hear that a "Full House" alum was facing tragedy when Dave Coulier announced that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in October 2024. Several celebrities have offered their support to Coulier during his health issues, but his rock throughout the process so far has been his wife, Melissa Bring.

The couple originally met in 2005 in Bring's home state of Montana and were engaged and married in 2014. During their time dating, Bring made a career for herself as a photographer and received a diagnosis that would also change the trajectory of her life. Bring was diagnosed with lupus in 2006, and was motivated by her circumstances to begin her wellness company, "Live Well Lead Well." Under Bring's bio on the website, it reads, "After her personal journey of overcoming lupus through holistic living, she is passionate about helping women heal and lead well by incorporating movement and mindfulness into their lives. Melissa's expertise lies in helping female leaders reconnect with their bodies, reduce stress, and build physical and mental strength."

Since Coulier's diagnosis, Bring has also taken on the role of being his caregiver. She wrote on Instagram about how she feels. "In a world full of environmental and dietary challenges, we're fighting back with a personalized approach ... Dave's resilience inspires me every day, and together, we're doing everything to support his recovery — with plenty of laughter to keep spirits high," she wrote in the caption.