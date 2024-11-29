Why Hallmark's Alexa PenaVega Had To Come To Husband Carlos' Defense Online
Lil Uzi Vert's new song "The Rush" has created drama between the rapper and Big Time Rush member Carlos PenaVega. The song, which features Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson, was released on November 1, 2024, and starts with the band saying, "Hey you're not Big Time Rush, we're Big Time Rush."
According to his wife, Alexa PenaVega, who commented on the issue via social media, Carlos declined to be a part of the song for reasons that involve his family's morals. Alexa posted to X, formerly Twitter, to back her husband's decision not to participate in the track, which is featured on Uzi Vert's new album, "Eternal Atake 2." The Hallmark actor — who has previously starred in the network's films alongside her husband — wrote: "Hey friends. Wanted to hop on here to address something. We work super hard to protect our values and the things we believe in especially when it comes to creating content that is mostly family friendly or what one would consider 'safe'."
Alexa went on to say that the song simply went against Carlos's values, and was improperly credited as a Big Time Rush feature since Carlos was not a part of the song. "As a wife who has watched Carlos navigate his values alone in an industry not set up for 'family' I have been at times both incredibly proud and totally heartbroken for him," the "Spy Kids" alum penned. She ends her post by ensuring that she does not mean to criticize anyone, but she wants her followers to be aware of Carlos's decision.
Lil Uzi Vert was a huge fan of Big Time Rush back in the day
Lil Uzi Vert's reasoning behind the Big Time Rush feature is actually very wholesome. The rapper told Rolling Stone that they saw boy bands like Big Time Rush and The Naked Brothers Band at the forefront of what it meant to be a celebrity. "But you know how a celebrity will put you in your place just by the outfit and just their whole mannerisms, and you're like, 'Oh, s***. What am I doing wrong in life?' They were like that," Uzi Vert said of the BTR boys. "I'm like, 'Damn, their unreal life was actually their real life.' It's crazy."
The rapper revealed that Big Time Rush was the only group he rang to be featured on his album. "I made a song kind of dedicated to them," Uzi Vert said of their song "The Rush," adding that they were shocked when BTR was down to be in it. "I didn't even really think they knew me," they said. "Not that they didn't know me —it's like I didn't think they knew me, like rocking with me. And I really appreciate that."
Big Time Rush was formed in 2009 and starred in the Nickelodeon TV series of the same name, which ran from 2009 to 2013. In 2014 they entered a hiatus, which lasted until 2021 when the group made a nostalgic comeback. Their first time back on the road was on their "Forever" tour in 2022 across North America.