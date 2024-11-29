Why Hallmark's Alexa PenaVega Had To Come To Husband Carlos' Defense Online

Lil Uzi Vert's new song "The Rush" has created drama between the rapper and Big Time Rush member Carlos PenaVega. The song, which features Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson, was released on November 1, 2024, and starts with the band saying, "Hey you're not Big Time Rush, we're Big Time Rush."

According to his wife, Alexa PenaVega, who commented on the issue via social media, Carlos declined to be a part of the song for reasons that involve his family's morals. Alexa posted to X, formerly Twitter, to back her husband's decision not to participate in the track, which is featured on Uzi Vert's new album, "Eternal Atake 2." The Hallmark actor — who has previously starred in the network's films alongside her husband — wrote: "Hey friends. Wanted to hop on here to address something. We work super hard to protect our values and the things we believe in especially when it comes to creating content that is mostly family friendly or what one would consider 'safe'."

Alexa went on to say that the song simply went against Carlos's values, and was improperly credited as a Big Time Rush feature since Carlos was not a part of the song. "As a wife who has watched Carlos navigate his values alone in an industry not set up for 'family' I have been at times both incredibly proud and totally heartbroken for him," the "Spy Kids" alum penned. She ends her post by ensuring that she does not mean to criticize anyone, but she wants her followers to be aware of Carlos's decision.

