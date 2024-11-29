Why So Many People Have A Problem With Sam & Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Age Gap
Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson's relationship with Sam Taylor-Johnson has been a sensitive topic for some over the years. The couple has been criticized because of their 23-year age gap, but Aaron finds the unwanted attention much weirder than the age difference. "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that," he told Rolling Stone. "What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me." But his words haven't stopped observers from protesting their marriage online. Aaron was a teenager when he first crossed paths with filmmaker Sam, who was 42 at the time. Sam cast Aaron in his breakthrough role in "Nowhere Boy," and they've been an item ever since.
Their power dynamic has caused many to question whether what the Taylor-Johnsons have is true love, or something a bit darker. On X, formerly known as Twitter, emotions ranged from pity to anger regarding their pairing. One user posted on X, "If that's not bizarre, what is?"
Indeed, the two have lasted longer than many shorter celebrity marriages, despite their naysayers. Sam and Aaron exchanged wedding vows on June 21, 2012. Sam is currently 57 while her husband is 34, and there have been very few hints toward a divorce after all these years.
Sam Taylor-Johnson doesn't avoid social media despite criticisms about her and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's relationship
Sam Taylor-Johnson is as aware of her relationship's critics, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is. But whereas some celebrities often avoid social media for much lesser reasons, Sam wouldn't allow her detractors to intimidate her off of the internet. "Because it's just there, but it doesn't mean anything," she told The Guardian about the online hate. Apparently, the internet is also where the vitriol toward them lives for the most part. The couple both have quite prolific careers in the film industry. Sam's most successful and notable film is the feature "50 Shades of Grey." Meanwhile, Aaron has blockbusters like "Godzilla" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" under his belt.
The interactions they have with fans in person couldn't be any more different than what they experience online. Still, Sam understood the controversy to an extent. "We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?" she said. Given that they're still going strong, it might seem that their relationship bothers their critics much more than their critics bother them.