Why So Many People Have A Problem With Sam & Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Age Gap

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson's relationship with Sam Taylor-Johnson has been a sensitive topic for some over the years. The couple has been criticized because of their 23-year age gap, but Aaron finds the unwanted attention much weirder than the age difference. "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that," he told Rolling Stone. "What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me." But his words haven't stopped observers from protesting their marriage online. Aaron was a teenager when he first crossed paths with filmmaker Sam, who was 42 at the time. Sam cast Aaron in his breakthrough role in "Nowhere Boy," and they've been an item ever since.

Their power dynamic has caused many to question whether what the Taylor-Johnsons have is true love, or something a bit darker. On X, formerly known as Twitter, emotions ranged from pity to anger regarding their pairing. One user posted on X, "If that's not bizarre, what is?"

Indeed, the two have lasted longer than many shorter celebrity marriages, despite their naysayers. Sam and Aaron exchanged wedding vows on June 21, 2012. Sam is currently 57 while her husband is 34, and there have been very few hints toward a divorce after all these years.