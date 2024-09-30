All The Hints Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson May Be Heading For Divorce

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been married to "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson since June 2012. While the couple has had their fair share of haters throughout the years, they hit it off when they first met and seemed to have been blissfully in love for most of their marriage. However, it has been speculated that the two may be splitting up and getting a divorce.

In September 2024, Aaron was photographed without his wedding ring while out in London. These photos have been posted to X, formerly Twitter, by various sources. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the famous couple's potential separation, but the absence of the actor's wedding band is peculiar, to say the least.

Aaron Taylor Johnson spotted in London without his wedding ring pic.twitter.com/XXcXYtYyTS — terminalose (@terminalose) September 6, 2024

Since being seen roaming around sans a wedding ring, some members of the public have expressed excitement or even joy at the chance of Aaron being divorced. On X, one person wrote, "OH YESS LAWWDDDDDDD" in reference to the possibility of the Taylor-Johnsons going through a divorce. It would be ironic if public backlash was a contributing factor in the couple's potential breakup, as they still receive such little support regarding their relationship. To be fair, just because someone does not wear their wedding ring does not mean they are getting a divorce — but it is suspicious enough to raise eyebrows.

