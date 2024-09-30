All The Hints Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson May Be Heading For Divorce
Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been married to "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson since June 2012. While the couple has had their fair share of haters throughout the years, they hit it off when they first met and seemed to have been blissfully in love for most of their marriage. However, it has been speculated that the two may be splitting up and getting a divorce.
In September 2024, Aaron was photographed without his wedding ring while out in London. These photos have been posted to X, formerly Twitter, by various sources. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the famous couple's potential separation, but the absence of the actor's wedding band is peculiar, to say the least.
Aaron Taylor Johnson spotted in London without his wedding ring pic.twitter.com/XXcXYtYyTS
— terminalose (@terminalose) September 6, 2024
Since being seen roaming around sans a wedding ring, some members of the public have expressed excitement or even joy at the chance of Aaron being divorced. On X, one person wrote, "OH YESS LAWWDDDDDDD" in reference to the possibility of the Taylor-Johnsons going through a divorce. It would be ironic if public backlash was a contributing factor in the couple's potential breakup, as they still receive such little support regarding their relationship. To be fair, just because someone does not wear their wedding ring does not mean they are getting a divorce — but it is suspicious enough to raise eyebrows.
Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have received backlash for their age-gap relationship
While Aaron Taylor-Johnson was not wearing his wedding ring when he was spotted in London, he did have it on when he made an appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, making for some very mixed signals about his relationship status. In 2024, Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson defended their marriage from judgment in separate interviews, indicating that they care about their public image.
The couple has a 23-year age gap — as of 2024, Aaron is 34, and Sam is 57 — which contributes to much of the negative feedback they receive. While a guest on the BBC podcast "This Cultural Life," Sam said that she and her husband never understood the obsession the public seems to have around their age-gap relationship. I guess people ... want to understand things when they can't. They want to pick apart when they can't fathom what a certain love story that doesn't fit in a box is," she said.
Aaron spoke to Rolling Stone UK in March 2024, clapping back at the haters for criticizing his life choices. During the interview, the prolific actor said, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me." Aaron had previously told The Telegraph in 2019, "When I met Sam I'd already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries – I didn't relate to anyone my age. I just feel that we're on the same wavelength."
Some fans claim Aaron Taylor-Johnson was groomed
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson initially met in 2008. The then-19-year-old actor met the director when he auditioned for her movie "Nowhere Boy." Aaron won the role and started dating Sam, who was 42 years old at the time. A year later, the two were engaged. Many fans have been unaccepting of the prominent couple's relationship from the start, with some even believing that Sam groomed Aaron. In 2021, one social media user posted on X, "Just a reminder that Aaron Taylor-Johnson got groomed at 17/18 by a whole 40-year-old woman, who also knew him from when he was a TODDLER. Her daughter is literally 7 years younger than him, and she's 23 years older."
However, the truth is that Aaron was the one who actually pursued Sam. In their exclusive interview with The Telegraph, the couple revealed that there was an immediate connection between them on the day Aaron auditioned for "Nowhere Boy." He said, "I knew instantly with Sam that I'd found my soulmate. I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person. I remember it very well, and a year to the day [after] I met her, I proposed. I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later, she was pregnant with our first child."
Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson don't post about each other often
Another hint that Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's marriage could be on the rocks is that they were barely photographed together after attending Wimbledon in July 2024. Sam has a steady social media presence, but there have been many months when both she and Aaron have gone without posting about one another, sparking separation rumors.
However, in March 2024, Aaron shared a romantic photo featuring himself and Sam embracing each other with their heads together and eyes closed. The post, which celebrates Sam's birthday, contains a caption that partially reads, "You're an exceptional woman, there's really no one I know quite like you. You are the most wonderful, doting mother and beautiful role model to our 4 daughters. A gorgeous loving wife, you are my love, my soulmate, and I'm always blown away by you..."
It is likely that the couple is dealing with extremely busy schedules, which could be the reason for their less frequent photos with each other. This theory is backed up by a picture Aaron posted in September 2024 of him and Sam on the beach, with the caption "little get away." The subtle vacation pic could be an attempt to quiet all the gossip.
Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have stopped working together as much
Some people believe that the Taylor-Johnsons may be calling it quits because Aaron used to be cast in his wife's films much more frequently. In addition to 2009's "Nowhere Boy," Aaron starred in Sam's 2018 hard-hitting drama film "A Million Little Pieces." However, Aaron was absent from her 2024 Amy Whinehouse-biopic, "Back to Black." While this could just be a coincidence, a change in the frequency of which the pair works together professionally could infer that their marriage is in trouble — though it might be even stranger if he acted in every one of her projects.
While a guest on "The Jonathan Ross Show," Sam was questioned about rumors suggesting that Aaron has been cast as James Bond. "You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director," Sam said (via The Independent). "Carry on speculating. He'd be great." Is there really a possibility that Sam and Aaron are planning to reteam for a Bond film?
While Aaron has not acted in one of Sam's films since "A Million Little Pieces," they both seem to be supportive of each other's respective careers. In April 2024, Aaron and Sam both attended the premiere of "Back to Black." The couple walked the red carpet together in matching black outfits and seemed perfectly happy, adding further mystery to their relationship status.
There were rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had an affiar
One of the biggest reasons that the public has suspected trouble in paradise for Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson is the rumor that Aaron had an affair with his "Bullet Train" co-star, Joey King. The false cheating rumors, which started as a "blind item" on TikTok, claim Aaron and King had a fling in Paris while on a press tour in 2022 promoting the movie. However, neither Aaron nor King responded to the rumors, and both were seen being romantic with their respective partners during the "Bullet Train" press tour. King also appears to be happily in love; she became engaged to producer Steven Piet in 2022 before marrying him in 2023.
Fans were quick to instigate the rumors online. Unfortunately, that's not enough to convince everyone. One X user crudely joked, "Me when I tell people I hate cheating but find out Aaron Taylor-Johnson cheated on his old ass wife who basically groomed him," above a clip of Brian and Lois of "Family Guy" cheering. Another X user claimed, "Joey King you freed Aaron Taylor-Johnson."
While these cheating allegations may not be true, the stress from the rumors may be enough to cause problems in the pair's relationship and possibly be a catalyst for an eventual divorce. However, the Taylor-Johnsons have battled negative public opinion since the beginning of their relationship, so they're probably pros at letting the hate roll off their backs.