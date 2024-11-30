Taylor Swift's Best Short Hairstyles

Sure, there's plenty of talk about Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, her outfits — from outrageous to downright inspired — and her BFFs. But no topic (except, perhaps, her music) has held fans' attention over the years like her hair.

When she first hit the scene in 2006, there was plenty of chatter about her long, blonde curls. They quickly became her trademark beauty element, along with red lips. And then — record scratch — she chopped those signature strands and entered her short hair era for a couple of years. But, in true Swift evolution, she grew it out again, wearing it particularly long for the Eras Tour.

The big question is, what's next for Taylor Swift's hair? We've never seen her with the super-short pixie haircut that stars like Michelle Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lawrence have rocked so well. Would it suit the songstress? Would it land her on a worst hairstyles list, or would it join the five below as one of her best short hairstyles?

