Who Is JonBenét Ramsey's Dad John And What Happened To Him?

The odd circumstances of 6-year-old childhood beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey's death continue to puzzle investigators, her loved ones, and true crime fans all over the world decades later. On the morning after Christmas 1996, Patsy Ramsey awoke to find a ransom note on a staircase in their home, demanding $118,000 in exchange for her young daughter's life. She called the police shortly afterward, and they began investigating JonBenét's disappearance as a kidnapping.

However, just a few hours later, John Ramsey discovered his daughter's body in the basement. During her autopsy, coroners found "a deep ligature around the victim's neck and another around the right wrist — evidence she was bound and strangled," per Biography. She had also been beaten and possibly also sexually assaulted. Although no semen was found on her body, unidentified male DNA was discovered on her clothes, beneath her fingernails, and on the garrote that had been used to strangle her.

As JonBenét's case started gaining media attention, Boulder police reassured residents that her death wasn't at the hands of a serial killer. However, her parents didn't share the same sentiment. During a January 1997 CNN interview, Patsy warned residents that "there is a killer on the loose" and urged them to keep a watchful eye on their kids, per The Independent. Then, in April 1997, Boulder District Attorney Alex Hunter confirmed that John and Patsy were under suspicion themselves. Although the couple vehemently denied any involvement in their daughter's murder, critics never quite believed them.

