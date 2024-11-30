Adam Lambert Is Unrecognizable From His American Idol Days

From the young, sweet, emo-looking kid on "American Idol," to the confident glam-rock superstar today, we have all witnessed the stunning transformation of Adam Lambert. The artist is continuously shedding new layers in the music industry, and in 2024, Lambert shared some special news that went along with an entirely new look for him — an image that is far from his 26-year-old black swooping hair days.

Advertisement

Lambert has left no stone unturned since wowing the audience with his vocal prowess on 2009's Season 8 of "American Idol," finishing as runner-up. The ​​"Whataya Want From Me" singer went on to make history as the first openly gay artist to reach No. 1 on the charts with his 2012 album "Trespassing" (via The Guardian). Lambert started playing with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor in 2011, eventually forming the "Queen + Adam Lambert" group that has been touring for over a decade. He's a musical chameleon who has transformed into one of the greatest modern rockers of the 21st Century. In 2024, Adam Lambert debuted a shocking new look and you'll never guess what it's for — keep reading to find out.

Advertisement