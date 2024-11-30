Adam Lambert Is Unrecognizable From His American Idol Days
From the young, sweet, emo-looking kid on "American Idol," to the confident glam-rock superstar today, we have all witnessed the stunning transformation of Adam Lambert. The artist is continuously shedding new layers in the music industry, and in 2024, Lambert shared some special news that went along with an entirely new look for him — an image that is far from his 26-year-old black swooping hair days.
Lambert has left no stone unturned since wowing the audience with his vocal prowess on 2009's Season 8 of "American Idol," finishing as runner-up. The "Whataya Want From Me" singer went on to make history as the first openly gay artist to reach No. 1 on the charts with his 2012 album "Trespassing" (via The Guardian). Lambert started playing with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor in 2011, eventually forming the "Queen + Adam Lambert" group that has been touring for over a decade. He's a musical chameleon who has transformed into one of the greatest modern rockers of the 21st Century. In 2024, Adam Lambert debuted a shocking new look and you'll never guess what it's for — keep reading to find out.
Adam Lambert is back on the stage for the first time since before American Idol
Adam Lambert's Instagram has made way for an even better transformation than when he shared his stunning weight loss with his followers. Clad in a white ruffle collar, turquoise party hat, and the most glamorous clown makeup, Lambert was hinting at only one thing: his entrance into the Kit Kat Club. The rock star hit the stage in the 2024 "Cabaret" revival on September 16, 2024, as the Emcee, taking over for Broadway veteran Eddie Redmayne.
"Cabaret" is Lambert's first time back on stage since his stage debut in the 2007 Los Angeles production of "Wicked," which he quit to be on "American Idol," he revealed to Them in 2023. "I did that for two years in Los Angeles while I was working on music on the side," he said. "And that brings us to American Idol — and a lot of flat ironing." In "Cabaret," Lambert plays opposite Disney star Auli'i Cravalho, who took over the role of the bohemian club headliner Sally Bowles. Not only is Lambert's confidence a perfect match to the eccentric character of the Emcee, but his glam-rock style compliments the Emcee's exuberant, gender-nonconforming-presenting look.
Adam Lambert's role in Cabaret is reflective of his own life
Lambert spoke with the "Today" show about his role, and how the story of "Cabaret" is relevant today, a 90-year time gap from when it takes place. "It's really a story about, you know, freedom and individuality and expression, and how that can't get yanked away if certain energies politically take power," he said.
As an advocate for LQBTQIA+ and human rights, Lambert's part in "Cabaret" is painfully relevant to him. "The industry used to be a trickier playing field for me when I first started. Being a gay man, it was not always easy," he told The Advocate. Ever since facing homophobia and being outed during his "American Idol" days, the Queen frontman said he has felt "empowered" to show love to the queer community through his music (via The Advocate); the Emcee is just one of the many facets he can do so.