Adam Lambert Bares All About His Stunning Weight Loss

Singer and superstar Adam Lambert isn't keeping fans in the dark about his weight loss journey. In a Q&A Instagram story that was screen-recorded and shared by a fan on TikTok, Lambert admitted that he "got teary" while watching Oprah Winfrey's "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution" documentary. Then, Lambert shared his own experience with taking weight loss medication.

"I'm dropping some tea on you guys right now," Lambert said. "I've been on Mounjaro for the last I think, what, eight months? And I've lost almost 60 pounds. I feel amazing. I still eat, but I eat lighter, and I eat less." He also said before taking it, his blood sugar was getting close to diabetes levels. Although the first medicine Lambert tried gave him bad acid reflux as a side effect, he isn't noticing any bad side effects on Mounjaro.

"And I know that there's a lot of chatter about, 'Oh, you're taking it away from diabetes patients,'" Lambert continued. "I mean, quite frankly, that's the pharmaceutical industry's issue, not mine. They need to keep up with production." He also said he "was eating my feelings" when he was younger and related to some of the revelations in Winfrey's documentary. He is a strong supporter of weight loss medicine and raved more about Mounjaro, saying, "I feel better, I feel more confident. I feel, my actual body feels better. My digestive system feels more regulated."