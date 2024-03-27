Adam Lambert Bares All About His Stunning Weight Loss
Singer and superstar Adam Lambert isn't keeping fans in the dark about his weight loss journey. In a Q&A Instagram story that was screen-recorded and shared by a fan on TikTok, Lambert admitted that he "got teary" while watching Oprah Winfrey's "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution" documentary. Then, Lambert shared his own experience with taking weight loss medication.
"I'm dropping some tea on you guys right now," Lambert said. "I've been on Mounjaro for the last I think, what, eight months? And I've lost almost 60 pounds. I feel amazing. I still eat, but I eat lighter, and I eat less." He also said before taking it, his blood sugar was getting close to diabetes levels. Although the first medicine Lambert tried gave him bad acid reflux as a side effect, he isn't noticing any bad side effects on Mounjaro.
"And I know that there's a lot of chatter about, 'Oh, you're taking it away from diabetes patients,'" Lambert continued. "I mean, quite frankly, that's the pharmaceutical industry's issue, not mine. They need to keep up with production." He also said he "was eating my feelings" when he was younger and related to some of the revelations in Winfrey's documentary. He is a strong supporter of weight loss medicine and raved more about Mounjaro, saying, "I feel better, I feel more confident. I feel, my actual body feels better. My digestive system feels more regulated."
Lambert had discussed finding other healthier habits
Adam Lambert has always been open about what his life was like before he was famous. In addition to stories about his pre-"American Idol" career when he was a cruise ship performer, Lambert has talked about his weight loss. In a 2010 interview with OK! Magazine, the "Ordinary World" singer said, "I lost probably about 40 pounds about 10 years ago. When I was in high school, I had bad eating habits. ... I learned more about what's healthy and what's not healthy. I used a little bit of self-control." Eating better helped him both physically and emotionally. However, Lambert said, "I wish I had that much discipline," when it came to exercising every day.
Somewhere along the line, he began exercising with a celebrity trainer named Seth Gottesdiener. A blog post from Gottesdiener about Lambert's workout regimen was written for Livestrong and reposted by a fan on Facebook in 2015. "[Lambert] came to me with weight-loss goals and the desire to tone his entire body," Gottesdiener said, before breaking down Lambert's fitness plan.
Lambert fired back at a body shamer on social media
Adam Lambert proved he's a beauty guru with his "flawless" makeup look — and he's also proved he'll look just as good as a much older man. For his cover of Billie Eilish's "Getting Older," Lambert made a music video where he played both his current-day self and his future self, thanks to special effects makeup.
In an interview with People about that stunning transformation, Lambert touched on receiving comments about gaining weight after his "Holding Out for a Hero" music video was released. "I thought to myself, 'I'm fully aware I'm not the same size I was five years ago. Thanks for reminding me,'" Lambert said. "I mean, I'm 41. I'm not 20 anymore! Also, you never know what someone's life looks like behind closed doors or what factors have led to changes in people's bodies — so keep [the criticism] to yourself."
Lambert has taken that same attitude to social media. When the official American Idol account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the link to a video of Lambert performing, a critic replied, "Tell Adam he needs to lose some weight. He's getting too fat!" Lambert replied, "I just lost 20 pounds b***h! Hahah WHATAYA WANT FROM ME."