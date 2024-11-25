Marla Sokoloff Tells Us She & Lacey Chabert Talk About A Christmas Reunion Flick 'All The Time'

Actor and screenwriter Marla Sokoloff has gifted us a new holiday hit film called "The Merry Gentlemen," which premiered on Netflix on November 20, 2024. Now that she's wrapped up her first festive flick, Sokoloff is already cooking up some ideas for the next holiday season, and they may involve her fellow holiday heroine, Lacey Chabert.

The "Full House" alum exclusively spoke with The List about where the "Magic Mike"-esque themes of "The Merry Gentlemen" came from, which she said was pitched to her by the film's producer Jeff Schenck. As the screenwriter, Sokoloff had full control of the rest, which came together in a sexy, yet spirited story of a family who were desperate to keep their hometown music venue alive, starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray.

Coincidentally, Sokoloff's former "Party of Five" co-star Chabert also starred in a steamy Netflix holiday rom-com, "Hot Frosty," which Chabert said she struggled filming because she couldn't stop laughing. With the two former child stars finding success in the genre, we asked Sokoloff if we might see a collab between them next season. "100%," she told us. "We want to collaborate. We talk about it all the time." While there's nothing in the works yet, Sokoloff admitted it's now at the forefront of her mind. "It's one of those things where you're like, 'I have this movie coming out,' and then you just are super focused on that. But all day today I've been like, 'I guess we have to think of what's next,'" she said.

