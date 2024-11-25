Marla Sokoloff Tells Us She & Lacey Chabert Talk About A Christmas Reunion Flick 'All The Time'
Actor and screenwriter Marla Sokoloff has gifted us a new holiday hit film called "The Merry Gentlemen," which premiered on Netflix on November 20, 2024. Now that she's wrapped up her first festive flick, Sokoloff is already cooking up some ideas for the next holiday season, and they may involve her fellow holiday heroine, Lacey Chabert.
The "Full House" alum exclusively spoke with The List about where the "Magic Mike"-esque themes of "The Merry Gentlemen" came from, which she said was pitched to her by the film's producer Jeff Schenck. As the screenwriter, Sokoloff had full control of the rest, which came together in a sexy, yet spirited story of a family who were desperate to keep their hometown music venue alive, starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray.
Coincidentally, Sokoloff's former "Party of Five" co-star Chabert also starred in a steamy Netflix holiday rom-com, "Hot Frosty," which Chabert said she struggled filming because she couldn't stop laughing. With the two former child stars finding success in the genre, we asked Sokoloff if we might see a collab between them next season. "100%," she told us. "We want to collaborate. We talk about it all the time." While there's nothing in the works yet, Sokoloff admitted it's now at the forefront of her mind. "It's one of those things where you're like, 'I have this movie coming out,' and then you just are super focused on that. But all day today I've been like, 'I guess we have to think of what's next,'" she said.
Marla Sokoloff says she and Lacey Chabert are good friends off-screen
Marla Sokoloff and Lacey Chabert were fellow childhood stars when they worked on "Party of Five" together — Chabert as Claudia Salinger and Sokoloff as her trouble-making friend Jody Lynch. Now, Sokoloff says the two are always rooting for each other as they find success in the film industry. "I'm obsessed with Lacey," Sokoloff told The List. "I mean, I've known her — gosh, what were we, 13 or 14? And we've kept in touch all of these years. She is just the most amazing human."
Both "The Merry Gentlemen" and "Hot Frosty" were on Netflix's Top 10 movie list the day we spoke with Sokoloff, who said she was moved to see the two films climbing the rankings together. "We were texting this morning, and I'm like, 'I love sharing this space with you,'" Sokoloff said, adding "And we both have been through so much together — babies and career ups and downs, and so much. And so it really got me emotional to know that we're in this together, because this was really cool to see it. I wouldn't want to share it with anyone else. Love her so much."
Even if we don't get the "Party of Five" reunion we desperately crave, Sokoloff says that the seasonal film genre is a place in which she's staying. The "Fuller House" actor says the feel-good plots of holiday movies are why millions of people watch this season. "It's really just wholesome, good entertainment that makes us think of the happiest time of the year [...] So I would love to stay in this space. I think this is, it's exactly where I want to be."