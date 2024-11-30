Why Florence Pugh Chose To Freeze Her Eggs At Age 27
At 21, Florence Pugh took on the massive role of Lady Macbeth in the eponymous film, proving that she's not just a talented actor with a penchant for starring in dark movies, but that she's wise beyond her years. The Gen Z actor has continued to put out one box office hit after another while in her 20s. However, this decade has not only defined her career but also kickstarted significant planning for her future. Pugh revealed in a November 2024 episode of the "SHE MD" podcast that at 27 years old, she froze her eggs.
If that seems young, that's because it is. A woman's fertility rate typically begins to decline in their mid-30s, so although Pugh theoretically had some time before she faced any immediate concerns, she had "this sudden feeling that [she] should go and get everything checked." While at the doctor, the "Little Women" alum was asked if she ever had an egg count done. "And I was like, 'No, what do you mean? I'm so young. Why do I need an egg count?'" she told hosts Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney.
When the results came back, Pugh learned that she had polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PCOS is a condition that can lead to hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, excess androgen levels, and ovarian cysts. Additionally, the WHO describes endometriosis as a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often accompanied by pain. Unfortunately, both are linked to infertility, which prompted Pugh's doctor to advise the young actor to freeze her eggs.
Florence Pugh didn't intend to freeze her eggs at such a young age
Florence Pugh loves using her platform to educate her followers, like when she opened up about the rare medical condition that affects her voice. That said, it was no surprise that during her "SHE MD" podcast appearance, she urged young women to learn more about their bodies. The "Midsommar" star admitted that she never expected to freeze her eggs in her 20s, especially given her family history. "It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines. My mom had babies into her 40s. My gran had babies throughout ... And then of course, I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realization." Pugh, who revealed that she's "been wanting kids since I was a child," says she's "glad" she found out when she did.
She also relayed that since receiving her diagnosis, she's had to make lifestyle changes. This likely meant that Pugh changed her diet plan, among other healthy lifestyle adjustments, to balance her hormones. Speaking on the warning signs leading up to her double diagnoses, Pugh named "acne ... hair that shouldn't be in certain places" as symptoms, which she said initially dismissed as just part of being a woman with a stressful life. Bottom line: Listen to your body and seek medical advice if something feels off.