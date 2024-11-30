Why Florence Pugh Chose To Freeze Her Eggs At Age 27

At 21, Florence Pugh took on the massive role of Lady Macbeth in the eponymous film, proving that she's not just a talented actor with a penchant for starring in dark movies, but that she's wise beyond her years. The Gen Z actor has continued to put out one box office hit after another while in her 20s. However, this decade has not only defined her career but also kickstarted significant planning for her future. Pugh revealed in a November 2024 episode of the "SHE MD" podcast that at 27 years old, she froze her eggs.

If that seems young, that's because it is. A woman's fertility rate typically begins to decline in their mid-30s, so although Pugh theoretically had some time before she faced any immediate concerns, she had "this sudden feeling that [she] should go and get everything checked." While at the doctor, the "Little Women" alum was asked if she ever had an egg count done. "And I was like, 'No, what do you mean? I'm so young. Why do I need an egg count?'" she told hosts Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney.

When the results came back, Pugh learned that she had polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PCOS is a condition that can lead to hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, excess androgen levels, and ovarian cysts. Additionally, the WHO describes endometriosis as a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often accompanied by pain. Unfortunately, both are linked to infertility, which prompted Pugh's doctor to advise the young actor to freeze her eggs.

