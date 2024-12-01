How Did Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Meet?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan never ceases to amaze us with their romantic interests. We truly never imagined that we'd be writing a Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet relationship timeline, yet here we are. The pair started making headlines in 2023 and were still believed to be together in late 2024. But you may be asking yourself: How did TV personality and makeup mogul Jenner even meet the highly-revered French actor Chalamet? Although they both run in different circles, they seemingly found some common ground at an event in January 2023.

Fresh out of her relationship with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, Jenner attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week. There, she reportedly met Chalamet, and footage later circulated of them interacting (via TikTok). Fast forward to April 2023 when the world was sent into a tizzy after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip (via Instagram) about Jenner and Chalamet, claiming they were together and had been seeing each other since January. On top of that, Daily Mail snapped a photo of Jenner's car outside of his house and caught them getting tacos together on a different occasion. A source confirmed to ET that Jenner and Chalamet were seeing each other, but "keeping things casual at this point. It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

Since then, Jenner and Chalamet have continued to hang out and even appear together for public events like the Golden Globes in January 2024. But for the most part, their relationship has been very private.