How Did Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Meet?
The Kardashian-Jenner clan never ceases to amaze us with their romantic interests. We truly never imagined that we'd be writing a Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet relationship timeline, yet here we are. The pair started making headlines in 2023 and were still believed to be together in late 2024. But you may be asking yourself: How did TV personality and makeup mogul Jenner even meet the highly-revered French actor Chalamet? Although they both run in different circles, they seemingly found some common ground at an event in January 2023.
Fresh out of her relationship with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, Jenner attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week. There, she reportedly met Chalamet, and footage later circulated of them interacting (via TikTok). Fast forward to April 2023 when the world was sent into a tizzy after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip (via Instagram) about Jenner and Chalamet, claiming they were together and had been seeing each other since January. On top of that, Daily Mail snapped a photo of Jenner's car outside of his house and caught them getting tacos together on a different occasion. A source confirmed to ET that Jenner and Chalamet were seeing each other, but "keeping things casual at this point. It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."
Since then, Jenner and Chalamet have continued to hang out and even appear together for public events like the Golden Globes in January 2024. But for the most part, their relationship has been very private.
Kylie Jenner may be more serious about the relationship than Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's silence on their relationship could signal to some that things may not be so great between them. But the truth is, they were seemingly still smitten in late 2024. In October, a source told People: "He's close with her family and she's close with his family," adding, "It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."
In fact, Jenner allegedly sees a future with him. "She wants another child and, at least in her eyes, he's the perfect candidate," an insider told Life & Style later in October 2024. However, the same source also told the outlet some conflicting information about Chalamet. "People in Timmy's world know that he's having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he's either the most committed guy, or totally on the prowl." They added: "The way he acts you'd think he's totally committed and ready to put a ring on it, but his inner circle sees a very different side. When he's out with them he acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship."
Given her relationship history, Jenner trying for baby number three with Chalamet could be a dangerous game to play if he's not fully into it. After all, she already shares daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Jacques Webster with her ex, Travis Scott.