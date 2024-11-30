Kate Middleton And Prince William Don't Have This Common Staff Member For Royals In Their Home
There's no question that the royal family has more wealth and privilege than most of us do. Even so, the royals don't always want every luxury we imagine they might have. In an attempt to give their children a normal childhood, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales make some choices in their day-to-day life that may not align with most people's view of royals. And, there is one role in particular that the couple surprisingly does not employ at their family home.
In 2022, William and Kate moved from London to Windsor, adding Adelaide Cottage to the list of gorgeous places they've called home. It takes only 10 minutes to walk from the property to Windsor Castle, but that doesn't mean that every aspect of their home life is like the royals we see in TV and movies. A butler is one of the first helpers many people imagine a prince hiring. This isn't the case for William, however. Instead, the royal couple reportedly prefers to avoid having too many staff members with them when it's just family time. In his book "New King, New Court," royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote, "The couple did not seek to boost the staff numbers at Adelaide Cottage, not least because there would be little room to do so. Reports that the Prince was hiring a valet were knocked back."
Hardman quoted a source denying the existence of another staff member for the Waleses: "'And certainly no butler,' adds one source. 'It's very much them at home with the kids.'"
A normal home life is important to William and Kate
While Prince William and Kate Middleton don't have a butler or a gentleman's gentleman, who would be employed as a personal assistant to William, they do reportedly have one particularly extravagant staff member. "The Kensington Palace team does include a 'yeoman', a multi-tasking attendant who looks after everything from luggage to uniforms," Robert Hardman said in his book. While this is certainly a luxury, William and Kate still seem to have a very humble family life.
As royals, there are plenty of normal things Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales will never be allowed to do. And, many people are worried about William and Kate's three young kids, since there can be myriad difficulties that come along with growing up so separated from the normal childhood experience. It seems that this is precisely why William and Kate avoid too many luxuries in their home. A source told The Daily Mail, "I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home." They added, "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they've finished eating and helping with tidying up." The source noted that "Catherine is very, very natural. She keeps the family down to earth." As far as the Waleses are concerned, the source says, "Home is a safe haven," and cutting down on extra staff is part of how they keep it that way.