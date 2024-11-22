Why We're Worried About Prince William And Kate Middleton's 3 Kids

Prince Louis has been known to steal the show at royal celebrations and special events for years, thanks to his silly antics and apparent penchant for entertaining himself. Of course, for a 6-year-old, playfulness is healthy and normal. This behavior may be taking a turn, however. In October 2024, "The King" author Christopher Andersen spoke to Fox News about Louis' attention-seeking behavior and how it may be Princess Charlotte who is tasked with calming him down.

"Big sister Charlotte is the 'Louis-whisperer' in the family," Andersen explained, adding, "She is best equipped to get her rambunctious little brother to behave when — as the youngest child in the family often does — Louis goes off the rails to get attention."

It's clear that Louis has always had a big personality, but if his desire for attention has increased due to the trouble at home, it may need addressing. Andersen also noted that, amongst the children, there are sometimes "heated arguments about cheating and breaking the rules — which in turn leads to the occasional game board being tossed and pieces sent flying." This could be a sign of increased tension within the family, and if Charlotte feels a responsibility to control Louis, it could exacerbate the problem. Trooping the Colour 2024 was Kate Middleton's first public appearance since her absence from the public eye began. Louis was clearly high energy at the event, and Charlotte could be seen demanding that he "stop."

