Why We're Worried About Prince William And Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
It certainly hasn't been an easy year for Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales, and their three children. Kate spent a large part of 2024 shielded from the public eye as she underwent cancer treatment. In March 2024, she shared a video revealing her diagnosis, but its message about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was one of the details that stuck out the most. Kate made it clear that her three young children were a priority during this difficult time, saying, "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay." Still, despite Kate's special attention to how her children were dealing with her health struggles, it surely shook them up and altered their day-to-day lives.
Now, as Kate looks forward to a cancer-free 2025 and has made her return to the public eye for several special events, things in the Wales household may be getting back to normal. Yet, for an 11-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 6-year-old, a year of stress can have a particularly big impact. Consequently, George, Charlotte, and Louis might be struggling, and there could be a few reasons to worry about the young royals.
Prince Louis may be acting out
Prince Louis has been known to steal the show at royal celebrations and special events for years, thanks to his silly antics and apparent penchant for entertaining himself. Of course, for a 6-year-old, playfulness is healthy and normal. This behavior may be taking a turn, however. In October 2024, "The King" author Christopher Andersen spoke to Fox News about Louis' attention-seeking behavior and how it may be Princess Charlotte who is tasked with calming him down.
"Big sister Charlotte is the 'Louis-whisperer' in the family," Andersen explained, adding, "She is best equipped to get her rambunctious little brother to behave when — as the youngest child in the family often does — Louis goes off the rails to get attention."
It's clear that Louis has always had a big personality, but if his desire for attention has increased due to the trouble at home, it may need addressing. Andersen also noted that, amongst the children, there are sometimes "heated arguments about cheating and breaking the rules — which in turn leads to the occasional game board being tossed and pieces sent flying." This could be a sign of increased tension within the family, and if Charlotte feels a responsibility to control Louis, it could exacerbate the problem. Trooping the Colour 2024 was Kate Middleton's first public appearance since her absence from the public eye began. Louis was clearly high energy at the event, and Charlotte could be seen demanding that he "stop."
The weight of Prince George's responsibility is already kicking in
As Prince Louis may be seeking extra attention and Princess Charlotte may be attempting to keep him out of trouble, Prince George likely has other things to focus on. After all, George is the next in line for the throne after Prince William. And, while he is only 11 years old, during this turbulent time in the family's life, George's responsibilities may already be kicking in. Starting at the age of 12, William no longer flew on a plane alongside his father, King Charles III. This is because the royals believe that two heirs shouldn't travel on the same aircraft in case of an accident.
The royals' former pilot, Graham Laurie, explained this on Hello's "A Right Royal Podcast." He claimed that "The King can't fly with the Prince of Wales," and noted that "Up until [William turned 12], they probably thought it [would] be too much for him traveling on his own. But nevertheless, that's what they did." Assuming that this rule will soon kick in for George means that the responsibility that will fall on his shoulders as the heir will start to have real consequences. As George is a soon-to-be 12-year-old, this are certainly a lot more obligations to consider than the average child must. And, in the wake of his family's difficult and scary year, this is sure to feel even heavier.
The public eye is surely affecting the children
Before Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, rumors about her relationship with Prince William deteriorating swirled, and many royal fans believed that this was the reason behind her disappearance from the spotlight. Despite Kate announcing that chemotherapy was keeping her away from her royal duties, some rumors continue to be shared online suggesting that Kate and William are no longer together. In November 2024, William debuted facial hair and explained to People that when he originally tried to grow a beard a few months prior, "[Princess] Charlotte didn't like it," adding, "I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off." This anecdote implies that Charlotte hadn't seen William for long enough for him to grow facial hair, which left some folks on the internet speculating that it was proof that the kids were living apart from their dad.
When a couple separates, it is always a difficult, complicated time for their children. If there really is trouble in William and Kate's relationship, then this struggle is surely compounded by the need to keep it a secret. If there isn't any truth to the rumors, just the existence of the gossip likely has its own effect on the children. Ultimately, all of the trials that have come with this harrowing year have surely given the children fear and many secrets to keep. And, this, alone, would take a toll on anyone.