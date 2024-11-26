Jill Biden Fans The Flames Of Kamala Harris Feud Rumors With Eyebrow-Raising Fashion Choice
There has been wide speculation of a feud between Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden throughout Joe Biden's presidency, and after Jill has been spotted wearing all-red several times, this feud's validity is becoming higher. Jill wore the Republican color while voting on election day and while picking up a Christmas tree with her grandchild, sparking much debate.
The reported feud between Harris and Jill dates back to 2020 when Joe first picked the former as his running mate. In the book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, the authors reveal that Jill was uncomfortable with Harris being Joe's VP pick because she criticized him during the 2020 Democratic Party presidential debates. "There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?" Jill reportedly stated during a conversation.
A post on X by social media personality Roxanne Hoge showcased a photo of Jill wearing a red pantsuit after voting on election day. "Whoa. @FLOTUS just voted in Delaware," Hoge captioned the photo. "Is her outfit a sign? Feel like it's a sign. Nice suit, btw!" Hoge seems to believe that Jill was trying to send a message that she prefers Donald Trump to Harris, but who Jill voted for is unconfirmed. However, the fact that she wore red again a few weeks after election day is causing people to question Jill's beliefs again.
Why is Jill Biden wearing red?
On November 25, 2024, Jill Biden was photographed wearing a red pantsuit almost identical to the one she wore on election day while receiving a Christmas tree for the White House. During the tree delivery, Jill stood with her grandchild and waved, but the fact that she continues to wear red is raising eyebrows and making some people wonder if Jill's alleged feud with Kamala Harris has caused her to be more supportive of Republicans. People also speculated that Joe supported Donald Trump because he wore a Trump hat in September 2024 during a visit in Pennsylvania. Joe endorsed Harris in July 2024, and sources claimed he was trying to show unity by briefly putting on a man's Trump hat at the event.
While Joe publicly endorsed Kamala, many people still believe Jill supports Trump. "Jill Biden knows exactly what she did. Her outfit was on purpose," one X user wrote. "As the wife of a Democrat politician there's no way she doesn't know how this looks," stated another on X. "Biden and Jill are pissed."
A third X user claimed Joe was not attending Harris's election night watch party. "Jill Biden is wearing the GOP's shade of red to cast her vote," the person said. "Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the maths." While it is not clear if Jill does actually endorse the Republican party, wearing red multiple times in a row is definitely a statement.