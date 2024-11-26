Jill Biden Fans The Flames Of Kamala Harris Feud Rumors With Eyebrow-Raising Fashion Choice

There has been wide speculation of a feud between Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden throughout Joe Biden's presidency, and after Jill has been spotted wearing all-red several times, this feud's validity is becoming higher. Jill wore the Republican color while voting on election day and while picking up a Christmas tree with her grandchild, sparking much debate.

The reported feud between Harris and Jill dates back to 2020 when Joe first picked the former as his running mate. In the book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, the authors reveal that Jill was uncomfortable with Harris being Joe's VP pick because she criticized him during the 2020 Democratic Party presidential debates. "There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?" Jill reportedly stated during a conversation.

A post on X by social media personality Roxanne Hoge showcased a photo of Jill wearing a red pantsuit after voting on election day. "Whoa. @FLOTUS just voted in Delaware," Hoge captioned the photo. "Is her outfit a sign? Feel like it's a sign. Nice suit, btw!" Hoge seems to believe that Jill was trying to send a message that she prefers Donald Trump to Harris, but who Jill voted for is unconfirmed. However, the fact that she wore red again a few weeks after election day is causing people to question Jill's beliefs again.

