Melania Trump's New Chief Of Staff Hayley Harrison Has Shady Past With Donald

As Donald Trump prepares for his second presidential term with some divisive cabinet picks, his wife Melania Trump is also getting ready to reluctantly return to her role as first lady. On November 22, 2024, Melania confirmed that she'd begun assembling her own team, and Hayley Harrison would serve as her chief of staff. Harrison notably has a longstanding connection to the Trumps. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, her office pointed out, "Mrs. Harrison has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the first lady's team over the past seven years." Unfortunately, Harrison is also purportedly connected to one of Donald's most infamous legal debacles.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, in the case involving classified documents being wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago, Harrison was allegedly designated as "Trump Employee 1." In the indictment, "Trump Employee 1" was involved in some discussions surrounding the location of paperwork, reportedly writing, "There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is. Is it only his papers he cares about?" In 2022, it was discovered that Donald was incorrectly storing a startling number of classified documents — over 700 pages' worth in fact. A year later, photos from the case's indictment revealed stacks upon stacks of boxes, some of which flanked the space between a shower and toilet.

However, it's not likely that the scope of Harrison's supposed involvement will be exposed more extensively in the coming years. The case was eventually dropped in July 2024, after the presiding judge determined that the handling of the proceedings had conflicted with constitutional laws.

Advertisement