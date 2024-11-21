Trump's Cabinet Picks Implode As Matt Gaetz And RFK Jr. Cause Back-To-Back Scandals (Rant Incoming)
Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy, and he stirred up plenty with his cabinet nominations in recent weeks. But his picks for those positions have also been drumming up trouble, and the selections of Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr. may just bring the whole cabinet crashing down with back-to-back scandals.
After a dramatic nomination that drew a lot of negative attention his way, Matt Gaetz took to the platform to withdraw his name for the Attorney General position. Gaetz said that "it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition." He then goes on to say, "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General." This leaves a gaping hole in the potential Trump cabinet, but also leaves Gaetz in uncertain waters. After his AG nomination, he resigned from Congress. While he could theoretically make a return after his AG nomination was withdrawn, the House could refuse the original resignation or block him from returning, as the legality of both is foggy. It's not the most scandalous thing to come out about Matt Gaetz, but it is one of the most dramatic for the Trump team to deal with.
In another surprise twist and in stark contrast to RFK Jr.'s high praise for Trump, some damning audio was discovered that likely puts RFK Jr.'s place in Trump's cabinet in jeopardy.
Trump cabinet nominees are getting a lot of negative attention
Audio uncovered by CNN and posted on X by Andrew Kaczynski revealed RFK Jr.'s thoughts on incoming President Trump. The clip was pulled from RFK's radio show from 2021 (so long before RFK and Trump made peace over fast food). In it, RFK reads through and agrees with a brutal evisceration of Trump and his followers.
The night before these stories dropped, Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense pick found himself in trouble too. A police report regarding alleged sexual assault claims filed against Pete Hegseth, former Fox News host and combat veteran, was released to the public. The 22-page report details several narratives of events seven years ago when Hegseth was accused of sexual assault.
Hegseth was not charged with a crime and ultimately entered a settlement agreement with his accuser. The released report did not contain an explanation for Hegseth's lack of charges, and further public records requests for files sent to the California District Attorney have been rejected. The truth of that night will be left hidden for now, but the resurfacing of the allegations put Hegseth's nomination at risk. On top of the drama surrounding Gaetz and RFK Jr., it makes three nominees in a span of 18 hours to become the subject of controversy. This isn't a good look for Trump's cabinet picks and may result in a massive social media rant from the incoming president.