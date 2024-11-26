Tragic Details Of Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski

Like many of his media adversaries, President-elect Donald Trump was not afraid to go after "Morning Joe's" Mika Brzezinski in the wake of her own criticism toward him. One instance, which occurred in June 2017, got particularly embarrassing when Trump alleged Brzezinski had gotten a face-lift and showed gruesome signs of it while trying to interact with him at his Mar-a-Lago Resort. "She was bleeding badly from a face-lift," he wrote on X.

However, the situation got more awkward when Brzezinski came forward and revealed she had, in fact, had some work done — though it wasn't a complete face-lift, as Trump claimed. Rather, she had simply had some minor work done on her chin, and she handled delivering the news with poise. "It was amazing, and speaking of my face, while we're there, I had my chin tweaked," she said on "Morning Joe" (via Washington Examiner). "The skin under my chin. I'm pretty transparent about what I do, and I think it looks awesome." However, such attacks demonstrated Trump's unrestrained willingness to viciously go after his enemies, a notion which might have played into the 2024 meeting that landed Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough in some hot water.

