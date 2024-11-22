Megyn Kelly Takes Mika Brzezinski Feud To New Levels Of Petty In Awkward Photoshoot
The queen of petty Megyn Kelly found another way to knock down one of her many rivals, Mika Brzezinski, a peg or two. Always looking for ways to expose the "Morning Joe" host, Kelly reminded her viewers of her nemesis' 2012 Vanity Fair cover shoot. In the image, Brzezinski is sitting on a table wearing black high heels and a tight black dress. She hoists her leg up in the air while looking back at her husband, Joe Scarborough, who's sitting on a chair beside her.
In an interview with Sky News Australia, Kelly felt the photoshoot was just one of many examples that revealed the MSNBC journalist's hypocrisy. And to further attempt to humiliate Brzezinski, Kelly mocked her pose for the viewers to see. "I'm not dressed for this, but I'm just gonna show you, okay?" Kelly said before leaning back on her chair and lifting her own leg up in the air, parodying the couple's picture. To the former attorney, the raunchiness of the shoot went against everything Brzezinski claimed she stood for. "She's an idiot. That's the other thing. She's a dope. And by the way, she's constantly lecturing us about women's rights like she's so, okay, she's so progressive," Kelly said.
Megyn Kelly has been critical about Mika Brzezinski's and Joe Scarborough's flip-flopping on Donald Trump
Megyn Kelly has always been critical about Mika Brzezinski's and Joe Scarborough's attitude towards Donald Trump. The journalistic pair have faced skepticism for their seemingly fluctuating opinion on the president-elect ever since his first presidential campaign. "You guys have been supporters," Trump once told them according to CNN Business. "And I really appreciate it. And not necessarily supporters, but at least believers."
According to Scarborough, Trump actually meant that he and his wife didn't underestimate Trump's odds of beating Clinton like so many journalists had. Still, that didn't stop speculation that the "Morning Joe" hosts might've been dishonest about their support. Needless to say, history's done a lot of repeating itself after Trump's 2024 win against Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brzezinski and Scarborough, who were once again critical of Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, ended up visiting Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort to reconcile. And at this point, Kelly had enough of what she believed to be their constant backpedaling. "They're grifters. These two, yes, worked day and night to get Trump the nomination back in '15-'16. They embarrassed themselves and sacrificed any pretense of journalistic ethics in doing it. It was true bootlicking," she said on her hit podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Although, she may have been throwing stones in glass houses, as Kelly has desperately vied for Trump's attention too.