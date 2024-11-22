Megyn Kelly Takes Mika Brzezinski Feud To New Levels Of Petty In Awkward Photoshoot

Megyn Kelly has always been critical about Mika Brzezinski's and Joe Scarborough's attitude towards Donald Trump. The journalistic pair have faced skepticism for their seemingly fluctuating opinion on the president-elect ever since his first presidential campaign. "You guys have been supporters," Trump once told them according to CNN Business. "And I really appreciate it. And not necessarily supporters, but at least believers."

According to Scarborough, Trump actually meant that he and his wife didn't underestimate Trump's odds of beating Clinton like so many journalists had. Still, that didn't stop speculation that the "Morning Joe" hosts might've been dishonest about their support. Needless to say, history's done a lot of repeating itself after Trump's 2024 win against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brzezinski and Scarborough, who were once again critical of Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, ended up visiting Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort to reconcile. And at this point, Kelly had enough of what she believed to be their constant backpedaling. "They're grifters. These two, yes, worked day and night to get Trump the nomination back in '15-'16. They embarrassed themselves and sacrificed any pretense of journalistic ethics in doing it. It was true bootlicking," she said on her hit podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Although, she may have been throwing stones in glass houses, as Kelly has desperately vied for Trump's attention too.

