What We Know About James Van Der Beek's Six Kids

James Van Der Beek rose to stardom during his memorable run on the drama "Dawson's Creek." But nowadays, the actor would rather be home with his large family instead of on the screen. And he certainly has his hands full as he and his wife have six growing kids to care for at home.

Advertisement

Van Der Beek met his wife Kimberly Brook in 2009 when they both were visiting Israel, and their meet-cute story was kismet. On their 10th wedding anniversary, Van Der Beek looked back at his 2009 trip to Israel in an Instagram post. The actor said he was feeling unsatisfied with his Hollywood life, was recently divorced, had been reflecting on his past relationships, and decided on his trip, "I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family. I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question. I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around... it was [Kimberly]." They returned to Israel a year later for their wedding in 2010.

Advertisement

Since then, they have had six children together: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and baby Jeremiah. But Van Der Beek has no complaints about his large family. In 2023, Van Der Beek spoke with Good Morning America about how he feels in the role of father. He said becoming a dad is "the craziest thing I've ever done" and also "the thing that's made me happiest."