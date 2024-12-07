Making its television debut as a midseason replacement in 2001 on the Fox network, "Grounded for Life" focused on Sean and Claudia Finnerty, a couple in their 30s (Donal Logue and Megyn Price) with a rambunctious teenage daughter (Lynsey Bartilson) and two younger sons (Griffin Frazen and Jake Burbage). Also part of the action was Sean's irresponsible brother, Eddie (Kevin Corrigan), and their dad, Walt (Richard Riehle). The show proved to be an instant hit for the network, which quickly ordered six additional episodes due to strong ratings. The show continued its run, until cancelation struck in 2003.

Advertisement

That wasn't the end, though; the canceled comedy was picked up by new upstart network The WB. The sitcom flourished in its new home — for a while at least, until being canceled for a second time in 2005. That said, a five-season run on television is nothing to be ashamed of, and star Donal Logue offered a theory about why the show connected with viewers. "I think 'Grounded for Life' is geared towards everyone represented in the show — parents or kids who have had parents," he explained in an interview with Gravyzine. "It is family life, so we can all relate."

In the years since the show concluded, its actors have gone their separate ways as their fans follow them to new projects. Read on to discover what the cast of "Grounded for Life" looks like today.

Advertisement