Miley Cyrus' Biggest Makeup Fails Of All Time

As a quintessential child-star-turned-superstar, Miley Cyrus has spent quite a bit of time in the public eye. And like many musicians, she has been unafraid to experiment with different styles throughout her career. In fact, there have been multiple times Cyrus was unrecognizable after pulling off a dramatic transformation. Because of this, it actually comes as a surprise just how few makeup mishaps she has had over her nearly two decades in the spotlight. The star has stayed fairly consistent with her beauty looks through her many eras and styles. Of course, no amount of good taste and skills can prevent someone who attends tons of public events from having a makeup flop now and then. And, this is true for Cyrus, too.

Advertisement

Cyrus may be better known for her controversial outfits, but she has equally worn some makeup looks that have been just as bad as her whackiest ensembles. From heavy eyeshadow to washed out, monochromatic cheeks and the eyeliner choice that sparked many memes, her most notable makeup errors have been all over the map. These five looks are proof that even the most stunning stars have bad makeup days from time to time.