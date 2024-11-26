The Most Tragic Details About JonBenet Ramsey's Family After Her Murder

The 1996 murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was a shocking event that garnered intense media coverage not only in America, but around the world. JonBenét, a beauty pageant queen, was found dead in her parents' home in Boulder, Colorado the day after Christmas that year, and in the weeks and months that followed, it dominated the headlines and drove interest in the untold truth of childhood beauty pageants. Now, JonBenét's tragic case is once again taking center stage, thanks to a new documentary.

A three-part docuseries entitled "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey," dropped on Netflix on November 25, 2024. The documentary was directed by Joe Berlinger, known for "Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" and HBO's "Paradise Lost" trilogy. The JonBenét doc explores the infamous cold case nearly three decades later and also serves as a critique of how the media and police handled the tragedy.

For audiences unfamiliar with the JonBenét case and the controversy surrounding it, the documentary will no doubt be heartbreaking. But for the family of the little girl whose killer was never found, their devastation continues.