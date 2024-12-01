Details About Diddy's Birthday Celebration From Behind Bars

Instead of having a glamorous, celebrity-filled party, Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his 2024 birthday from behind bars due to pending criminal charges. On November 4th, the rapper and music producer's 55th birthday, The New York Post exclusively reported that Diddy was forced to enjoy prison cuisine, courtesy of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he was being held.

For breakfast, the music producer reportedly had some fruit, cereal, and a breakfast cake which was followed by pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs, and a garden salad for lunch. A report from Fox News said Combs' breakfast was paired with skim milk and his lunch was accompanied by whole wheat bread, fruit, and a beverage. Finally, for dinner, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was able to choose between having either chicken or tofu fried rice with a serving of vegetables, along with more whole wheat bread and a beverage.

While this may sound like respectable options for an inmate, the star likely did not enjoy the meals; as his lawyer told the New York Post in October, "the food's probably the roughest part" for Combs. This struggle is understandable, and Combs' former private chef Chris Nirschel, told Delish that the rapper was very specific about his meals and even his snacks. "Once, I made him risotto, and he told me it tasted too good and said, 'make it healthier,'" the chef explained. "It's a dish that's made with a lot of love, so you can't really make it healthier." Apart from not having dishes up to Combs' standards, the detention center in Brooklyn has been previously described as "hell on earth" (via PBS News), and is known for high levels of violence and terrible conditions.

