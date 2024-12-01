Details About Diddy's Birthday Celebration From Behind Bars
Instead of having a glamorous, celebrity-filled party, Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his 2024 birthday from behind bars due to pending criminal charges. On November 4th, the rapper and music producer's 55th birthday, The New York Post exclusively reported that Diddy was forced to enjoy prison cuisine, courtesy of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he was being held.
For breakfast, the music producer reportedly had some fruit, cereal, and a breakfast cake which was followed by pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs, and a garden salad for lunch. A report from Fox News said Combs' breakfast was paired with skim milk and his lunch was accompanied by whole wheat bread, fruit, and a beverage. Finally, for dinner, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was able to choose between having either chicken or tofu fried rice with a serving of vegetables, along with more whole wheat bread and a beverage.
While this may sound like respectable options for an inmate, the star likely did not enjoy the meals; as his lawyer told the New York Post in October, "the food's probably the roughest part" for Combs. This struggle is understandable, and Combs' former private chef Chris Nirschel, told Delish that the rapper was very specific about his meals and even his snacks. "Once, I made him risotto, and he told me it tasted too good and said, 'make it healthier,'" the chef explained. "It's a dish that's made with a lot of love, so you can't really make it healthier." Apart from not having dishes up to Combs' standards, the detention center in Brooklyn has been previously described as "hell on earth" (via PBS News), and is known for high levels of violence and terrible conditions.
Part of Diddy's birthday was still happy
Despite not having a traditional birthday meal, Sean "Diddy" Combs was able to experience genuine love from his seven kids when they called to sing Happy Birthday, as revealed in a video shared on Instagram. The rapper's youngest, Love Sean Combs, led the song and then blew out the candles on a cake prepared in her father's honor. Following the song, Combs expressed his love for his children while also thanking them for calling him. "I can't wait to see y'all. And I just want to say I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls...Thanks for being strong... and thank you all for being my by side and supporting me," the rapper told his children. The children echoed their father's love and reminded him that they missed him. Several of the comments on that video noted that the children's strong love for Combs indicates that he's a good father. "Regardless of what he did, as a parent he didn't fail his children," one comment read.
Since Combs' arrest in New York in September 2024, his children have supported him by showing up to his court appearances and denying the allegations against him. The Combs' kids have only spoken well of their father since his public demise began in late 2023. One of the rapper's sons, Christian Combs, continued celebrating his father beyond his birthday on social media. On November 6, Christian posted a video to his father's Instagram page where he said he would spread "good energy" by sharing good memories of his father through displaying the father's contribution to music. Social media users expressed in the video's comments that the move was unnecessary, but the star's children have indicated that they will constantly support their father through his allegations despite how the public regards him.