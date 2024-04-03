Who Are Sean Diddy Combs' 7 Kids?

The following article contains references to sexual abuse.

Once regarded as an untouchable industry mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs has seen a drastic fall from grace. In 2023, Diddy was hit with multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including accusations of rape and revenge porn, which he vehemently denies. The following year, homeland security raided the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami homes as part of its investigation into alleged sex trafficking. According to legal documents, Diddy charmed the world's elite to legitimize his sex trafficking parties.

Subsequently, all eyes are on Diddy's kids amid his legal drama, with two of his sons detained following the raid before being released without charge (neither has been accused of impropriety). With four women, the rapper has seven children: Quincy Brown, Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, and Love Sean Combs. In a 2017 interview with People, Diddy, who was then a father of six, opened up about raising half a dozen kids. "I got three girls, three boys, and they're really kind, great people," he said. "They got a lot of love in their heart. I'm the luckiest man in the world." As further allegations against Diddy are revealed, this squeaky-clean image of him as world's greatest dad has been called into question, with his children now under intense media scrutiny. But who are Sean "Diddy" Combs' 7 kids?

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).