Who Are Sean Diddy Combs' 7 Kids?
The following article contains references to sexual abuse.
Once regarded as an untouchable industry mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs has seen a drastic fall from grace. In 2023, Diddy was hit with multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including accusations of rape and revenge porn, which he vehemently denies. The following year, homeland security raided the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami homes as part of its investigation into alleged sex trafficking. According to legal documents, Diddy charmed the world's elite to legitimize his sex trafficking parties.
Subsequently, all eyes are on Diddy's kids amid his legal drama, with two of his sons detained following the raid before being released without charge (neither has been accused of impropriety). With four women, the rapper has seven children: Quincy Brown, Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, and Love Sean Combs. In a 2017 interview with People, Diddy, who was then a father of six, opened up about raising half a dozen kids. "I got three girls, three boys, and they're really kind, great people," he said. "They got a lot of love in their heart. I'm the luckiest man in the world." As further allegations against Diddy are revealed, this squeaky-clean image of him as world's greatest dad has been called into question, with his children now under intense media scrutiny. But who are Sean "Diddy" Combs' 7 kids?
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Quincy Brown is an actor and singer
Sean "Diddy" Combs had a long-term romance with Kim Porter. Prior to meeting the rapper, Porter was in a relationship with singer Al B. Sure. In 1991, they had a son, Quincy Brown, who was adopted by Diddy at the age of 3. Brown is a singer and actor who has appeared on high-profile TV shows such as "CSI" and "Star." In 2015, he scored his first major role on the big screen, starring as Keke Palmer's love interest, Chris, in the coming-of-age drama "Brotherly Love." In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Brown said that he identified with Chris. "The character is similar to me because of his smooth approach on things," he explained. "He is someone you will become attracted to through his demeanor and charming personality."
Also that year, Brown was offered a role on "Empire," but Diddy forbade him from appearing on the show due to an ongoing feud with 20th Century Fox. Furthermore, he is a musician and has cited Marvin Gaye, Pharrell, and Drake as major influences on him. His 2017 album, "This Is For You," featured a cover of his biological dad's hit song, "Nite and Day."
In 2018, Brown's mom died of pneumonia, aged just 47. Speaking to People in 2023, he opened up about the loss and revealed that he intended to honor Porter through his work. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words," he reflected. "That's gonna really come to life soon."
Justin Dior Combs got a scholarship to UCLA
In 1993, Sean "Diddy" Combs welcomed a son, Justin Dior Combs, with stylist Misa Hylton-Brim. Justin was raised primarily by his mom, who sued Diddy in 2004 for failing to pay adequate child support. At the time, Hylton-Brim's attorney, Brett Kimmel, argued that Justin was struggling to cope with the disparate lifestyles of his parents. "It's nothing [for Diddy] to spend $40,000 in a day, so when Justin comes back on Monday morning, he's back with mom and there's no continuity," Kimmel told the New York Post.
Justin is a UCLA alumnus, having been awarded a $54,000 football scholarship to the prestigious institution in 2012. The move was met with considerable criticism, but Justin's coaches insisted that he was given the scholarship based entirely on his athletic abilities as opposed to his nepo-baby status. Having obtained a BA in Sociology in 2016, Justin was the first person in his family to graduate from college.
Following his graduation, he partnered with "Two and a Half Men" star Angus T. Jones to expand his events company, Tonite. Speaking to Billboard, Justin said that he garnered business acumen from his father. "He's like, 'Don't be discouraged. Don't be scared to take a chance and just go with what you want,'" he explained. Justin also has some acting and producing credits, and in 2021, he hosted the short-lived interview series "Respectfully, Justin." Two years later, he was arrested for a DUI, but he avoided jail by accepting a plea deal.
Christian Combs always wanted to be a rapper
Born in 1998, Christian "King" Combs is Sean "Diddy" Combs' first biological child with Kim Porter. At the age of just 18, he followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a rap career, performing under the name "King Combs." In 2016, he was signed to Bad Boy Entertainment, his father's label. "I couldn't be prouder of Christian," the veteran rapper told Billboard. "He's an incredibly talented artist with a bright future. Christian has earned this opportunity from hard work and dedication and he represents the future of Bad Boy."
In a 2022 interview with People, Christian revealed that rapping is all he ever wanted to do. He recalled his father pressing him on the matter to ensure that he had a plan B if his goals didn't come to fruition. However, he was resolute in chasing his dreams. "You know, my pops is the GOAT, and they paved the way for us to be here and to be able to have a platform," he said. "I knew this was going to be hard, but I didn't know how hard. But we here, so let's get it."
Both Christian and his elder brother Justin Dior Combs were detained by police following the FBI's raid on Diddy's home in 2024. Evidently close with his father, Christian took to Snapchat (via Page Six) to apparently address the allegations against his dad, writing, "Stop with the cap," i.e. stop lying.
Chance Combs has acting dreams
Despite seemingly being committed to Kim Porter, Sean "Diddy" Combs was linked to a number of women throughout the pair's romance. Notably, Diddy's relationship with Jennifer Lopez dominated the headlines in the late '90s; J.Lo later accused him of cheating. After reconciling with Porter, Diddy also cheated on her, fathering a daughter, Chance Combs, with beauty queen Sarah Chapman in 2006. The following year, a DNA test confirmed that he was Chance's father. "At first, I wasn't sure if this was my child," Diddy told New York Daily News. "Now that it has become clear she is, I will take care of her for the rest of her life."
Unlike her half-brother Christian Combs, Chance has made it clear that she doesn't want to follow her father's main career path. "Growing up, we've always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad," she told V Magazine. "Even though we don't want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams."
In 2022, the then 16-year-old joined her father at the Oscars and revealed that she's an aspiring actor. "Probably Zendaya is one of my biggest inspirations," Chance told E! red carpet reporter Laverne Cox. "And someone that I really want to work with in the future." One step closer to her dreams, she was accepted into NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2023.
D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs are influencers and models
In December 2006, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter welcomed twins D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs. Before Porter died in 2018, Diddy promised her that he would look after the girls. He stayed true to his word, ensuring D'Lila and Jessie are treated to the finer things in life. Indeed, Diddy's twin daughters lead incredibly lavish lives, and they frequently chronicle their enviable influencer adventures on Instagram. In 2022, they enjoyed an extravagant sweet 16 birthday gala, wherein their father gifted them matching Range Rovers.
Despite all their riches, D'Lila and Jessie have struggled in the aftermath of loss. The twins, who were just 12 years old when Porter died, revealed that it was their late mom who inspired them to become models. "It was very inspiring, watching her try on the clothes and take pictures," D'Lila told V Magazine in the aforementioned 2023 interview. "We always would watch her and know that that's what we wanted to do." The sisters' modeling dreams came true when they walked the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana show in Venice in 2021. Two years later, they appeared on the runway for Liberty & Justice.
As Diddy's daughters continue to grow up and rocket to influencer fame, their brother Quincy Brown has their back. "I'm like, the uncle-dad-manager-protector ... I want to be able to really guide them," Brown told People in his aforementioned interview. "I want them to really know the layers of everything you can do."
Love Sean Combs is Diddy's first child with Dana Tran
In December 2022, Sean "Diddy" Combs further expanded his brood when daughter Love Sean Combs was born. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," Diddy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much!" The youngster is his seventh child and first with Dana Tran, a cyber security specialist. At the time of Tran's pregnancy, Diddy was in a relationship with rapper Yung Miami. Following his daughter's birth, he insisted on X that the rapper wasn't his "side chick" (Yung Miami herself said that Love's birth wasn't a surprise to her).
Love appears to be the apple of her daddy's eye. In a since deleted Instagram post (via Complex) from 2023, Diddy excitedly revealed the little one's first words. "Guys we have some exciting news... My daughter just said, 'Da Da.' We had a bet," he quipped.
Like her big sisters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, Love is a mini influencer in the making. The youngster has her own Instagram account, managed by her mom, in which she can be seen enjoying a lavish lifestyle (the toddler was even gifted her very own pink Land Rover). Following the FBI's raid on his home, Diddy remained defiant, continuing to post photos of his daughter on social media. Days after the raid, he shared a carousel of Love getting all dressed up for Easter festivities.