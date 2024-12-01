Everything We Know About Amelia Dimoldenberg's Brief Dating History

What do Charli XCX, Lando Norris, and Paul Mescal all have in common? They're among the celebrities who've joined the coveted list of comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg's exes — that is, her list of on-screen exes, all of whom have appeared on the viral YouTube series, "Chicken Shop Date." The premise is simple yet effective: Dimoldenberg stages celebrity interviews as dates in local chicken shops around London. But while she serves up romance hot on camera, she keeps her real love life mostly under wraps.

That said, the internet went wild when Manchester rapper Aitch was rumored to be Dimoldenberg's first "official" public relationship. They met on the show in 2019, and the two reportedly took their chemistry beyond the counter. Aitch stoked rumors with cryptic TikTok videos of dates with a secret flame, which were met with comments like "Please let it be Amelia" (via TikTok). By the third date, he finally revealed that it was, in fact, Dimoldenberg. The act was largely understood as a PR stunt, not least because she appeared in the music video for "Baby" — the single he was promoting at the time. A few weeks later, Aitch joked in a staged breakup clip: "I can't sit back and watch you every other week go on a date with other rappers," and the pair exchanged friendship bracelets instead. However, in response to a comment that implied it was "all for PR," Dimoldenberg said, "It wasn't." Nevertheless, this was one celebrity breakup that hit fans hard.

