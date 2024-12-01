Everything We Know About Amelia Dimoldenberg's Brief Dating History
What do Charli XCX, Lando Norris, and Paul Mescal all have in common? They're among the celebrities who've joined the coveted list of comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg's exes — that is, her list of on-screen exes, all of whom have appeared on the viral YouTube series, "Chicken Shop Date." The premise is simple yet effective: Dimoldenberg stages celebrity interviews as dates in local chicken shops around London. But while she serves up romance hot on camera, she keeps her real love life mostly under wraps.
That said, the internet went wild when Manchester rapper Aitch was rumored to be Dimoldenberg's first "official" public relationship. They met on the show in 2019, and the two reportedly took their chemistry beyond the counter. Aitch stoked rumors with cryptic TikTok videos of dates with a secret flame, which were met with comments like "Please let it be Amelia" (via TikTok). By the third date, he finally revealed that it was, in fact, Dimoldenberg. The act was largely understood as a PR stunt, not least because she appeared in the music video for "Baby" — the single he was promoting at the time. A few weeks later, Aitch joked in a staged breakup clip: "I can't sit back and watch you every other week go on a date with other rappers," and the pair exchanged friendship bracelets instead. However, in response to a comment that implied it was "all for PR," Dimoldenberg said, "It wasn't." Nevertheless, this was one celebrity breakup that hit fans hard.
Did Amelia Dimoldenberg date a Hollywood actor?
The lines between Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Chicken Shop Date" persona and her real self blurred once again a few years later. This time, it was with Hollywood star Andrew Garfield. The unlikely pair had previously shared flirty red carpet moments, including at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2022. Garfield teased that her Aquarius sun sign matched his moon sign and joked, "I'm scared of what it could turn into and I'm not ready for that kind of thing." The internet lapped this up, along with the knowledge that Garfield is not opposed to dating famous women, with one user adding, "They need to show this clip at their wedding in 5 years." Dimoldenberg and Garfield eventually reunited on "Chicken Shop Date" in 2024, which had fans raving about their supposed chemistry. One YouTube comment even read, "So we definitely just watched them on a real date trying to act like it's a fake date."
Speculation swelled when word of Garfield's appearance got out, leading to a segment on the celebrity gossip podcast "Deux U." The host — often omniscient and always anonymous — revealed, "I asked an insider, a very reliable insider, if they had heard anything about Andrew and the chicken shop interview girl ... This person said he thought the exchanges were cute, but I don't think he'd ever ask her out or go on a date with her." Dimoldenberg continues to keep her actual relationships close to her chest. The only thing we do know is all's fair in love and chicken.