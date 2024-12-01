The Unexpected Way Prince William Handles Anxiety During Royal Outings

Public speaking is one of the most common fears on the planet. In fact, according to National Library of Medicine, about 77% of people dread the idea of having to talk in front of a crowd of people. As it turns out, not even literal royalty is immune to such social phobias. But while William, Prince of Wales says he still gets anxious whenever he has to take the stage, he's also devised a rather simple method of soothing his nerves.

In the 2020 BBC documentary "Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health," William revealed that crowds don't intimidate him as much if he can't actually make out anyone's face. So, he started leaving his contact lenses behind before public appearances. "It helps because it's just a bit of a blur of faces, and because you can't see anyone looking at you," the future king said in the documentary (via Vanity Fair). "I could see enough to read the paper and stuff like that, but I couldn't actually see the whole room. Actually that really helped with my anxiety."

The documentary itself is all about Prince William trying to break the stigma surrounding men's mental health by tackling the issue through the lens of one of England's most popular sports. "You can't be ashamed of your mental health," the then-Duke of Cambridge said in the film's trailer (via YouTube). "You've got to be able to look it in the eye and go, 'I'm going to deal with it.'"

