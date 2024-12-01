The Unexpected Way Prince William Handles Anxiety During Royal Outings
Public speaking is one of the most common fears on the planet. In fact, according to National Library of Medicine, about 77% of people dread the idea of having to talk in front of a crowd of people. As it turns out, not even literal royalty is immune to such social phobias. But while William, Prince of Wales says he still gets anxious whenever he has to take the stage, he's also devised a rather simple method of soothing his nerves.
In the 2020 BBC documentary "Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health," William revealed that crowds don't intimidate him as much if he can't actually make out anyone's face. So, he started leaving his contact lenses behind before public appearances. "It helps because it's just a bit of a blur of faces, and because you can't see anyone looking at you," the future king said in the documentary (via Vanity Fair). "I could see enough to read the paper and stuff like that, but I couldn't actually see the whole room. Actually that really helped with my anxiety."
The documentary itself is all about Prince William trying to break the stigma surrounding men's mental health by tackling the issue through the lens of one of England's most popular sports. "You can't be ashamed of your mental health," the then-Duke of Cambridge said in the film's trailer (via YouTube). "You've got to be able to look it in the eye and go, 'I'm going to deal with it.'"
How does Prince William deal with mental health?
True to his word, the 2020 documentary wouldn't be the last time Prince William publicly discussed how he keeps his mental health in check. While speaking at an event for World Mental Health Day in 2023, William shared some of the other tips and tricks he uses. "For me, just general maintenance, general mental well-being. ... Things, like walking, fresh air [and] getting away from screens is a big deal," he said (via People). The prince added that humor is a "big deal" for him as well. "I love to laugh," he said. "You've got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good." Finally, William explained that spending time with his friends and family is one of the most important things to him.
William's comments regarding family ring especially true following the difficult year he and his loved ones would have after the fact. With his father, King Charles III, and wife, Kate Middleton, each having to battle cancer, the Prince of Wales gave a surprisingly candid confession about 2024, telling reporters it was "probably the hardest [year] in my life" (via BBC). He further explained that the year had been "dreadful," but that he was coping by focusing on charity work and making time for his family. "But I'm so proud of my wife," he said. "I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done."