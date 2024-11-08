Prince William Gets Surprisingly Candid In Confession About 'Brutal' Year

With her reputation for stoicism, Queen Elizabeth II gave the impression that high-ranking royals don't divulge personal details or emotions. Earlier in 2024, William, Prince of Wales, seemed to follow this pattern. He tried to keep his responses positive and upbeat when he mentioned the cancer treatments of King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales. However, now that Kate's hit major post-chemotherapy milestones and she's reportedly back to regular activities like working out, William's switched to a more forthright approach.

"It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," William admitted to the BBC during a visit to South Africa. "From a personal family point of view, it's been brutal." The prince has had additional responsibilities, all needing his attention simultaneously. As William was dealing with the distress of learning that two of his family members had cancer, he also had to focus on taking care of his three children and helping them navigate their own emotions. "He helps the kids with homework and reads to them at night," a source informed Us Weekly in April 2024. "Little things to make life more normal for them."

William has also dealt with increased royal responsibilities while Charles and Kate focused on their health. During his BBC interview, William praised their response to adversity. Happily, he also indicated that after such tough times, he was able to balance his professional and personal commitments.